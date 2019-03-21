Aspiration :, the Socially Conscious Financial Firm, Announces Leonardo DiCaprio as an Investor, Advisory Board Member

Aspiration is Working to Help Everyone in America Spend, Save and Invest to Help our Planet

Aspiration, America’s fast growing socially and environmentally conscious financial firm, today announced the addition of Academy Award-winning actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor and new member of the company’s board of advisors. To learn more about DiCaprio’s involvement with Aspiration, visit www.aspiration.com/leo.

“Each year $100 billion worth of pipelines, drilling and other fossil fuel-extraction projects are funded with money deposited at traditional banks,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. “To bring about long-term solutions for our planet, we need alternatives that empower everyday consumers to take action against climate change. Aspiration helps people protect our planet by ensuring their deposits are fossil fuel free and by rewarding socially-conscious spending. I’m proud to be a part of Aspiration and their work to help save the planet.”

“At Aspiration, we’re thrilled to be working with Leonardo DiCaprio to create a revolutionary socially conscious, sustainability-focused financial institution for everyday people,” said Aspiration Co-founder and CEO Andrei Cherny. “The vast majority of Americans want to both do better financially and make the world a better place, and we strive to help our customers do both. With Leo’s help, we’ll be building a movement to help people spend, save, and invest as if the future of the planet depends on us – because it does.”

Aspiration has been built from the ground up to offer a pro-consumer, socially conscious alternative to traditional banking products. The recently launched Aspiration Spend & Save cash management account does this by offering cash back on every purchase and a competitive 2.00% Annual Percentage Yield while ensuring customer deposits are 100% fossil fuel-free.

It offers:

Unlimited cash back rewards on every dollar spent

Extra rewards for shopping at businesses with strong environmental and employee practices

Zero fees including free access to every ATM in the world

The ability to choose a monthly fee - even zero - under the Pay What’s Fair system

The ability to track your impact and see People and Planet scores while you shop with the Aspiration Impact Measurement (AIM)

Up to 2.00% APY interest on deposits

Deposits that are 100% fossil fuel free

Deposits in the account that are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor

Aspiration has won acclaim for its innovation. In 2015, Aspiration launched the Aspiration Summit Account, which was quickly named “Best Checking Account” in America by Money magazine in part because of its Pay What Is Fair fee structure which lets customers set their own monthly fee, even zero. In 2017, Aspiration launched AIM (Aspiration Impact Measurement) -- a patent-pending first-of-its-kind invention called a “world changing app” by Fast Company that allows customers to easily track their impact and make daily spending decisions based on how the places where they shop treat People and the Planet. In January 2019 Aspiration’s cash management account was named one of NerdWallet “2019 Best Checking Account,” beating out a wide range of banks and fintechs in America.

About Aspiration: Aspiration is a fast-growing financial firm with a conscience dedicated to bringing fair, environmentally friendly, sustainable banking services and investment products that help its customers both “Do Well” and “Do Good.” By allowing its customers to pay what they think is fair; committing to donate 10 cents of every dollar of earnings to charity; helping its customers spend, save and invest sustainably; and bringing high-quality financial products to all, Aspiration is on a mission to revolutionize the financial industry and change it for the better. Aspiration is a certified B Corp, recently formed a broker-dealer, and obtained FINRA membership and registration for it in all 50 US states. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA, Aspiration has received more than $100 million in backing from investors including Leonardo DiCaprio, Allen & Company, the Omidyar Network, Alpha Edison, Social Impact Finance, Joseph Sanberg, Jeff Skoll, Orlando Bloom and Doc Rivers. For more information, visit Aspiration.com.

