Aspiration :, the Socially Conscious Financial Firm, Announces Leonardo DiCaprio as an Investor, Advisory Board Member

Aspiration,
America’s fast growing socially and environmentally conscious financial
firm, today announced the addition of Academy Award-winning actor and
environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor and new member
of the company’s board of advisors. To learn more about DiCaprio’s
involvement with Aspiration, visit www.aspiration.com/leo.
“Each year $100 billion worth of pipelines, drilling and other fossil
fuel-extraction projects are funded with money deposited at traditional
banks,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. “To bring about long-term solutions for
our planet, we need alternatives that empower everyday consumers to take
action against climate change. Aspiration helps people protect our
planet by ensuring their deposits are fossil fuel free and by rewarding
socially-conscious spending. I’m proud to be a part of Aspiration and
their work to help save the planet.”
“At Aspiration, we’re thrilled to be working with Leonardo DiCaprio to
create a revolutionary socially conscious, sustainability-focused
financial institution for everyday people,” said Aspiration Co-founder
and CEO Andrei Cherny. “The vast majority of Americans want to both do
better financially and make the world a better place, and we strive to
help our customers do both. With Leo’s help, we’ll be building a
movement to help people spend, save, and invest as if the future of the
planet depends on us – because it does.”
Aspiration has been built from the ground up to offer a pro-consumer,
socially conscious alternative to traditional banking products. The
recently launched Aspiration Spend & Save cash management account does
this by offering cash back on every purchase and a competitive 2.00%
Annual Percentage Yield while ensuring customer deposits are 100% fossil
fuel-free.
It offers:
-
Unlimited cash back rewards on every dollar spent
-
Extra rewards for shopping at businesses with strong environmental and
employee practices
-
Zero fees including free access to every ATM in the world
-
The ability to choose a monthly fee - even zero - under the Pay What’s
Fair system
-
The ability to track your impact and see People and Planet scores
while you shop with the Aspiration Impact Measurement (AIM)
-
Up to 2.00% APY interest on deposits
-
Deposits that are 100% fossil fuel free
-
Deposits in the account that are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per
depositor
Aspiration has won acclaim for its innovation. In 2015, Aspiration
launched the Aspiration Summit Account, which was quickly named “Best
Checking Account” in America by Money magazine in part because of its Pay
What Is Fair fee structure which lets customers set their own
monthly fee, even zero. In 2017, Aspiration launched AIM (Aspiration
Impact Measurement) -- a patent-pending first-of-its-kind invention
called a “world changing app” by Fast Company that allows customers to
easily track their impact and make daily spending decisions based on how
the places where they shop treat People and the Planet. In January 2019
Aspiration’s cash management account was named one of NerdWallet “2019
Best Checking Account,” beating out a wide range of banks and fintechs
in America.
About Aspiration: Aspiration is a fast-growing financial firm
with a conscience dedicated to bringing fair, environmentally friendly,
sustainable banking services and investment products that help its
customers both “Do Well” and “Do Good.” By allowing its customers to pay
what they think is fair; committing to donate 10 cents of every dollar
of earnings to charity; helping its customers spend, save and invest
sustainably; and bringing high-quality financial products to all,
Aspiration is on a mission to revolutionize the financial industry and
change it for the better. Aspiration is a certified B Corp, recently
formed a broker-dealer, and obtained FINRA membership and registration
for it in all 50 US states. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA,
Aspiration has received more than $100 million in backing from investors
including Leonardo DiCaprio, Allen & Company, the Omidyar Network, Alpha
Edison, Social Impact Finance, Joseph Sanberg, Jeff Skoll, Orlando Bloom
and Doc Rivers. For more information, visit Aspiration.com.
