Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aspiration :, the Socially Conscious Financial Firm, Announces Leonardo DiCaprio as an Investor, Advisory Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Aspiration is Working to Help Everyone in America Spend, Save and Invest to Help our Planet

Aspiration, America’s fast growing socially and environmentally conscious financial firm, today announced the addition of Academy Award-winning actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor and new member of the company’s board of advisors. To learn more about DiCaprio’s involvement with Aspiration, visit www.aspiration.com/leo.

“Each year $100 billion worth of pipelines, drilling and other fossil fuel-extraction projects are funded with money deposited at traditional banks,” said Leonardo DiCaprio. “To bring about long-term solutions for our planet, we need alternatives that empower everyday consumers to take action against climate change. Aspiration helps people protect our planet by ensuring their deposits are fossil fuel free and by rewarding socially-conscious spending. I’m proud to be a part of Aspiration and their work to help save the planet.”

“At Aspiration, we’re thrilled to be working with Leonardo DiCaprio to create a revolutionary socially conscious, sustainability-focused financial institution for everyday people,” said Aspiration Co-founder and CEO Andrei Cherny. “The vast majority of Americans want to both do better financially and make the world a better place, and we strive to help our customers do both. With Leo’s help, we’ll be building a movement to help people spend, save, and invest as if the future of the planet depends on us – because it does.”

Aspiration has been built from the ground up to offer a pro-consumer, socially conscious alternative to traditional banking products. The recently launched Aspiration Spend & Save cash management account does this by offering cash back on every purchase and a competitive 2.00% Annual Percentage Yield while ensuring customer deposits are 100% fossil fuel-free.

It offers:

  • Unlimited cash back rewards on every dollar spent
  • Extra rewards for shopping at businesses with strong environmental and employee practices
  • Zero fees including free access to every ATM in the world
  • The ability to choose a monthly fee - even zero - under the Pay What’s Fair system
  • The ability to track your impact and see People and Planet scores while you shop with the Aspiration Impact Measurement (AIM)
  • Up to 2.00% APY interest on deposits
  • Deposits that are 100% fossil fuel free
  • Deposits in the account that are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor

Aspiration has won acclaim for its innovation. In 2015, Aspiration launched the Aspiration Summit Account, which was quickly named “Best Checking Account” in America by Money magazine in part because of its Pay What Is Fair fee structure which lets customers set their own monthly fee, even zero. In 2017, Aspiration launched AIM (Aspiration Impact Measurement) -- a patent-pending first-of-its-kind invention called a “world changing app” by Fast Company that allows customers to easily track their impact and make daily spending decisions based on how the places where they shop treat People and the Planet. In January 2019 Aspiration’s cash management account was named one of NerdWallet “2019 Best Checking Account,” beating out a wide range of banks and fintechs in America.

About Aspiration: Aspiration is a fast-growing financial firm with a conscience dedicated to bringing fair, environmentally friendly, sustainable banking services and investment products that help its customers both “Do Well” and “Do Good.” By allowing its customers to pay what they think is fair; committing to donate 10 cents of every dollar of earnings to charity; helping its customers spend, save and invest sustainably; and bringing high-quality financial products to all, Aspiration is on a mission to revolutionize the financial industry and change it for the better. Aspiration is a certified B Corp, recently formed a broker-dealer, and obtained FINRA membership and registration for it in all 50 US states. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA, Aspiration has received more than $100 million in backing from investors including Leonardo DiCaprio, Allen & Company, the Omidyar Network, Alpha Edison, Social Impact Finance, Joseph Sanberg, Jeff Skoll, Orlando Bloom and Doc Rivers. For more information, visit Aspiration.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aDARDEN RESTAURANTS : shares rise on 3Q earnings
AQ
10:11aFARMAKO : World's Largest Import Contract for Pharmaceutical Cannabis
GL
10:10aSAP : Support Portal Soars in siteIQ eBusiness Index Ranking
PU
10:10aBARCO : won! rAVe's Best of ISE 2019 awards
PU
10:10aSAP ARIBA LIVE : Three Trillion Reasons to Help the World Spend Better
PU
10:10aFROM MICROSOFT IGNITE IN AMSTERDAM : New Microsoft 365 enhancements to reduce costs, increase security and boost productivity
PU
10:10aCME GROUP : Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
10:10aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:08aTENCENT : China's Game Crackdown Batters Tencent's Profit
DJ
10:08aGalera Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Data from Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Avasopasem Manganese at 2019 NCCN Annual Conference
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shi..
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.