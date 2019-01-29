Aspire Lifestyles : is the Official Concierge Partner of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2019

Aspire Lifestyles, the leading global provider of customer loyalty solutions and lifestyle concierge services, has returned as the Official Concierge Partner of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2019 for the third consecutive year. Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards will be returning to Macau on March 26, 2019.

Aspire Lifestyles participates in the various activities surrounding the awards events, including the Welcome Dinner, Chefs’ Feast, #50BestTalks and Awards Ceremony.

“Aspire Lifestyles takes great pride in our relationship with Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and is honored to be the Official Concierge Sponsor in 2019,” said Martin Conneen, CEO of Aspire Lifestyles. “Our team is committed to nurturing our relationships with all of the chefs and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants team and looks forward to meeting the winners in Macau in March.”

“Aspire Lifestyles has proved to be a valuable partner due to their incredible capability of providing outstanding services and facilitating one-of-a-kind dining experiences across the world,” commented William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. “We look forward to deepening this partnership at a global level for years to come.”

The 2019 World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards will be held on June 25 in Singapore. Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards will be held later this year.

About Aspire Lifestyles

With over 25 years’ experience, Aspire Lifestyles is a global leader in B2B benefit solutions and concierge services. Our wide range of custom-build programs is designed to anticipate the needs of our client’s most valued customers and delight them with every interaction. We have over 1,500 Travel & Lifestyle Concierges in 24 fully owned centers across 21 countries, on-hand 24/7 to assist in over 30 languages. From client services to training, marketing to product development, every Aspire Lifestyles location is fully staffed with the expertise necessary to ensure a best-in-class approach to innovative program design and delivery. As a testament to our strong values and heritage, Aspire Lifestyles won the Leading Concierge Service Award at Wealth APAC – International Private Wealth Management (IPWM) Forum in both 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.aspirelifestyles.com.

About The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

Organised by William Reed Business Media, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has been published since 2002. Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants launched in 2013. William Reed Business Media is solely responsible for organising the awards, collating the votes and producing the list. To see more details on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants voting process, visit www.theworlds50best.com/the-academy/manifesto

