Aspire Lifestyles : is the Official Concierge Partner of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2019

Aspire Lifestyles, the leading global provider of customer loyalty
solutions and lifestyle concierge services, has returned as the Official
Concierge Partner of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2019 for the
third consecutive year. Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards will be
returning to Macau on March 26, 2019.
Aspire Lifestyles participates in the various activities surrounding the
awards events, including the Welcome Dinner, Chefs’ Feast, #50BestTalks
and Awards Ceremony.
“Aspire Lifestyles takes great pride in our relationship with Asia’s 50
Best Restaurants and is honored to be the Official Concierge Sponsor in
2019,” said Martin Conneen, CEO of Aspire Lifestyles. “Our team is
committed to nurturing our relationships with all of the chefs and the
World’s 50 Best Restaurants team and looks forward to meeting the
winners in Macau in March.”
“Aspire Lifestyles has proved to be a valuable partner due to their
incredible capability of providing outstanding services and facilitating
one-of-a-kind dining experiences across the world,” commented William
Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. “We look forward
to deepening this partnership at a global level for years to come.”
The 2019 World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards will be held on June 25 in
Singapore. Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards will be held later
this year.
About Aspire Lifestyles
With over 25 years’ experience, Aspire Lifestyles is a global leader in
B2B benefit solutions and concierge services. Our wide range of
custom-build programs is designed to anticipate the needs of our
client’s most valued customers and delight them with every interaction.
We have over 1,500 Travel & Lifestyle Concierges in 24 fully owned
centers across 21 countries, on-hand 24/7 to assist in over 30
languages. From client services to training, marketing to product
development, every Aspire Lifestyles location is fully staffed with the
expertise necessary to ensure a best-in-class approach to innovative
program design and delivery. As a testament to our strong values and
heritage, Aspire Lifestyles won the Leading Concierge Service Award at
Wealth APAC – International Private Wealth Management (IPWM) Forum in
both 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.aspirelifestyles.com.
About The World’s 50 Best Restaurants
Organised by William Reed Business Media, The World’s 50 Best
Restaurants list has been published since 2002. Latin America’s 50 Best
Restaurants and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants launched in 2013. William
Reed Business Media is solely responsible for organising the awards,
collating the votes and producing the list. To see more details on The
World’s 50 Best Restaurants voting process, visit www.theworlds50best.com/the-academy/manifesto
