Asseco Poland : Change in the date of publication of the consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2020

05/11/2020 | 02:14pm BST

The Management Board of Asseco Poland S.A. informs that the date of publication of the consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2020, which according to Regulatory Filing No. 4/2020 of January 31, 2020 was scheduled for May 18, 2020, has been changed.

The new publication date of the consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2020 is May 28, 2020.

The reason for the change of the initially announced date is the change of the date of submission of the report for Q1 2020 by a subsidiary of the Group.

Legal basis:

Pursuant to § 80 section 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognising as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757 of 20.04.2018)

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 13:13:02 UTC
