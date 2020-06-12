Assessing the Resiliency of Non-DFAST Banks to a Financial Shock

June 12, 2020

Kevin F. Kiernan and Cindy M. Vojtech1

1. Summary

Every year the Federal Reserve Board conducts stress tests on large bank holding companies (BHCs) to ensure that those institutions will remain healthy enough to lend to households and businesses even in a significant downturn. This note analyzes the resiliency of the banking industry by also stressing banks that are not subject to that annual Dodd-Frank Act stress test (DFAST). This is a more complete stress shock than Vojtech (2019) because it captures banks of all sizes and stresses the entire bank. The earlier analysis focused on BHCs larger than $3 billion and on a specific vulnerability: commercial real estate. Also note that this stress shock exercise was completed prior to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. If larger losses than DFAST are used, more banks would fall below regulatory thresholds.

Non-DFAST banks make up roughly 25 percent of banking assets. While it is unlikely for a systemic risk to originate from this minority, it is important to understand potential vulnerabilities in this part of the banking system because widespread failures among this group could materially affect regional economic performance and exacerbate a downturn. In addition to the size disparity, there are significant differences between DFAST and non-DFAST banks in terms of balance sheet composition and loan portfolio composition.2 Loans make up a larger share of total assets at non-DFAST banks than at their DFAST counterparts (figure 1). There is also variation within loan holdings (figure 2). Non-DFAST banks hold more of their portfolio in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and less in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans. Thus, banks in this sector may be susceptible to common shocks, making their performance highly correlated. Almost all credit card loans are held by DFAST banks while almost all farm loans are held by non-DFAST banks. On the other hand, the two bank groups hold similar shares of their loan book in mortgages.

Figure 1: Balance Sheet Composition (September 30, 2019) Source: Federal Reserve Board, Form FR Y-9C, Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies; Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income, FFIEC 031/041. Accessible version

Figure 2: Loan Portfolio Composition (September 30, 2019)

Source: Federal Reserve Board, Form FR Y-9C, Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies; Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income, FFIEC 031/041. Accessible version

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital is the highest quality of capital in the regulatory framework. As shown in figure 3, non-DFAST banks, on average, fund more of their balance sheet with such capital than DFAST banks. However, even those higher capital buffers did not protect this sector from bank failures during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). This figure also illustrates the dramatic increase in capital following the GFC with DFAST banks more than doubling their capital ratios. This significant increase in capital at the largest banks is partially driven by new regulations such as stress testing.

Figure 3: Regulatory Capital Note: DFAST group is defined as the 33 BHCs from the 2018 exercise. Shaded areas are NBER recessions.

Source: Federal Reserve Board, Form FR Y-9C, Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies; Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income, FFIEC 031/041. Accessible version

Those larger capital stocks offer strong protection from a variety of stresses. After applying the loss rates generated by the DFAST 2017, 2018, and 2019 exercises, our analysis shows that the vast majority of banks would have enough capital to weather a large negative shock without dipping below regulatory minimums. A small number of banks in our sample breach the minimum 4.5 percent CET1 threshold, and these banks represent less than 2 percent of banking system assets. However, using a higher threshold, the banks falling below 7 percent CET1 (the minimum plus the required capital conservation buffer) represent 4 to 11 percent of industry assets depending on the severity of the DFAST loss rates. The easiest method of restoring capital for banks that fall below 7 percent is to reduce lending, which could have adverse effects on the communities they serve.

The regulatory agencies recently finalized rules allowing community banks (banks with less than $10 billion in consolidated assets) to qualify for simplified regulatory requirements if their regulatory leverage ratio is above 9 percent.3 About one-third of the banks that fall below the 4.5 percent CET1 minimum in this hypothetical exercise are banks that currently qualify for simplification under this new regulation. However, these banks make up a very small portion of the industry, less than 4 percent of community banking assets, and community banks have 7 percent of industry assets.

Finally, geographic analysis of the stress losses shows that some states' deposits are more concentrated in banks falling below the 7 percent threshold. Those states could face more credit contraction in an economic downturn should banks need to shore up their capital positions. For example, averaging across DFAST results and using the most conservative loss projection method, 17 states have 20 percent or more of their deposit base exposed to banks that fall below a 7 percent CET1 ratio.

2. Data

All analysis in this note is done at the BHC level or at the bank level for banks without a holding company. For BHCs that file the FR Y-9C (since 2018:Q3, those with greater than $3 billion in assets), the consolidated financial information from that form is used. In 2019:Q3, there were 322 Y-9C BHCs comprising 86 percent of total loans and 91 percent of total assets in our sample. For the remaining institutions, Call Reports are used (FFIEC 031/041). Using relationship tables from the National Information Center (NIC), the results reported by commercial banks are rolled up to the parent holding company level. In this way, approximately 4,000 additional small banks are included. Throughout this note, the terms 'banks' and 'BHCs' are used interchangeably to refer to the set of parent holding companies and standalone commercial banks. We drop thrifts and financial holding companies that are not classified as BHCs.

To obtain estimates of loan losses, the public DFAST disclosures are used.4 These disclosures contain loan loss amounts by loan category for each of the DFAST BHCs. These values are used to project loan losses for the non-DFAST banks. Each loss projection method is tied to a particular DFAST exercise which carries a particular set of loss rates across loan portfolios and participating BHCs. Using our definition of BHCs, there are 32 stress-tested BHCs in DFAST 2017, 33 in 2018, and 16 in 2019.

3. Stress Test Analysis

In order to project capital at the end of the 9-quarter stress horizon, we start with the jump-off CET1 capital as of September 30, 2019. We add net income and subtract dividends over the forecast horizon. This generates ending CET1 capital. The forecasting methods for net income and dividends are described in the subsections that follow. Risk-weighted assets (RWA), the denominator of the CET1 ratio, are assumed to remain constant at the jump-off value for each bank. This constant RWA assumption has macroprudential benefits in that it does not allow banks to shrink their balance sheets in order to meet regulatory minimums. Such 'shrinking to health' curtails credit provision. However, in a stress event, banks are likely to tighten lending standards as uncertainty rises, and banks will likely face lower demand from borrowers, putting downward pressure on RWA. At the same time, delinquent loans have higher risk weights than loans that remain current, and borrowers have historically drawn down existing credit lines in periods of stress, both of which put upward pressure on RWA. As a result, our assumption implies that these factors about offset.

3.1. Projection of Pre-Provision Net Revenue

In order to accurately estimate the overall effect of a nine-quarter severely adverse scenario, it is necessary to not only estimate loan losses but to estimate the pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) that an institution is likely to generate during the stress period. PPNR is defined as net interest income (interest income - interest expense) plus noninterest income minus noninterest expense. The composition of PPNR for non-DFAST BHCs is much different than DFAST BHCs. As a result, using DFAST disclosure data for PPNR is not practical. Instead, we use the experience during the GFC to generate PPNR forecasts. Specifically, we calculate the average percentage point decrease in nine-quarter PPNR as a share of assets during the GFC for each bank group (DFAST BHCs and non-DFAST BHCs). This decrease is then applied to each bank's cumulative trailing nine-quarter PPNR as a share of assets on September 30, 2019. As a robustness test, we also run the analysis using 80 percent and 120 percent of the total nine-quarter revenue. For comparison, the decline in PPNR as a share of assets for non-DFAST BHCs was approximately three times the size of the decline for DFAST BHCs during the GFC.

3.2. Net Income and Dividend Assumptions

To generate net income from PPNR, we need to account for loan loss provisions and income taxes. The provisions are set equal to the estimated loan losses. This effectively assumes that each bank will have the same level of loan loss reserves at the beginning and end of the exercise. The loan loss provision estimation techniques are described in the next subsection. Income taxes are projected using a 21 percent income tax rate, except for S corporations which are assumed to have a 0 percent tax rate.5

For the actual stress test, DFAST BHCs are assumed to pay the same annual dividend they did in the prior four quarters, but to discontinue repurchases. We follow the same assumption for our exercise. As shown in figure 4, since 2016, the DFAST BHCs have significantly increased the amount of capital returned to shareholders in the form of both dividends and share repurchases. Payout rates at these BHCs are now around 80 percent of net income available to common shareholders (NIAC). Non-DFAST BHCs have not exhibited this behavior, having maintained payout rates around 40 percent since 2015. In addition, non-DFAST BHCs primarily rely on dividends to return capital rather than repurchases. This is an important distinction in terms of vulnerabilities because the financial crisis demonstrated that banks were less willing to stop paying dividends than to stop repurchasing shares.6

Figure 4: Payout Policies

Note: The DFAST group is defined as the 33 BHCs from the 2018 exercise. Payout rate is defined as treasury stock purchases plus dividends on common shares plus retirements of common stock, and is shown as a percent of net income available to common shareholders (NIAC).

Source: Federal Reserve Board, Form FR Y-9C, Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies; Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income, FFIEC 031/041. Accessible version

3.3. Loan Loss Analysis

For the DFAST BHCs in each exercise year, loan loss rates are available from the public stress test disclosures. Using the loan-category loss rates across BHCs, it is possible to estimate the losses that BHCs that are not subject to the stress test might have suffered under the severely adverse scenario. We use several techniques to arrive at loan loss estimates for the non-DFAST banks. The simplest estimation technique is the application of the DFAST averages to the non-DFAST BHCs. This method assumes that the average loss rate for each loan category across the DFAST BHCs in a given stress test exercise will be experienced by each non-DFAST BHC. Table 7 in the appendix reports the average DFAST loss rates by loan category.

Table 1 summarizes the industry-level results of the resiliency tests using our PPNR and dividend assumptions along with the loan loss information from DFAST 2017, 2018, and 2019. Columns 1, 4 and 7 show the results from the DFAST average. The first row shows that 69 BHCs are estimated to fall below the 4.5 percent minimum CET1 requirement using 2017 data, and the second row shows that these BHCs together represent 0.5 percent of banking assets. Using 2018 and 2019 data, the estimated industry effect is at most 1.8 percent of banking assets. The bottom two rows follow the same logic but use a 7.0 percent threshold that is equal to the minimum requirement and the capital conservation buffer of 2.5 percentage points. The number of banks projected to fall below 7.0 percent CET1 more than quadruples under this higher threshold, and the overall effect on banking assets is up to 6 percent, which is achieved when using the DFAST 2018 loan loss estimates. For comparison, 414 banks actually failed between 2008 and 2011.7

DFAST year: 2017 2018 2019 Estimation method: (1)

Avg. (2)

OLS (3)

QREG (4)

Avg. (5)

OLS (6)

QREG (7)

Avg. (8)

OLS (9)

QREG Below 4.5 percent CET1 ratio BHCs [number] 69 66 131 115 128 274 56 66 175 Percent of banking assets [percent] 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.9 0.6 1.6 1.8 0.8 1.3 Below 7.0 percent CET1 ratio BHCs [number] 307 368 585 525 579 942 236 373 679 Percent of banking assets [percent] 3.5 4.0 5.4 5.6 6.1 9.8 3.7 6.5 10.8 Source: Federal Reserve Board, Form FR Y-9C, Consolidated Financial Statements for Bank Holding Companies; Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income, FFIEC 031/041. DFAST 2017 results, DFAST 2018 results, DFAST 2019 results.

In an extension of Vojtech (2019), this note uses a second estimation technique by relating loan category loss rates to the bank-specific composition of the categories for which more granular information is available. Table 2 shows a breakdown of the DFAST loan categories for which more detail is available in bank regulatory reports. Using this additional detail, we are able to more accurately match bank losses in a given category to the nature of their lending in that category. This is done through a regression framework of the form

