Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Assessing the feasibility of establishing data centers in Thailand | Infiniti's recent client engagement for a cloud computing services provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:12am EDT

Over the past few years, hyperscalers have been spending billions of dollars on data centers alone. The rising need for businesses to applications to interact with customers, manage supply chains, process transactions, and analyze market trends, have made data center investments inevitable. Infiniti’s recent client engagement highlights the critical market insights by industry experts provided to a cloud computing services provider that wanted to set up its data center in Thailand. Based on critical market insights and recommendations provided through the engagement span of 12 weeks, the client successfully determined the best locations for greenfield development set up, identified ideal partners for colocation in the Thai market, and also analyzed the most cost-effective strategies to establish data centers in Thailand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005552/en/

Assessing the market feasibility of establishing data centers in Thailand. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Assessing the market feasibility of establishing data centers in Thailand. (Graphic: Business Wire)

COVID-19 has brought with it a pressurized operating environment, the likes of which few of today’s CEOs may have ever experienced. It has necessitated a reappraisal of existing strategies to cope with the new normal. Request a free proposal to know more about our COVID-19 support solutions for businesses across industries.

Infiniti’s market assessment and feasibility study for establishing data centers in Thailand for the client also covers:

  • Key market opportunities
  • Comprehensive cost analysis including the cost of data center development and total cost of ownership
  • Data center competitive assessment in Thailand
  • Supplier analysis and best practices when engaging with colocation providers.
  • Operating challenges in the Thailand data center market

Contact us to access the complete engagement with detailed market insights and industry data

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aSERVICENOW : Kanini Joins ServiceNow Partner Program
AQ
11:31aTOLL BROTHERS : Thinking about buying stock in Adobe, Tyme Technologies Inc, Urban Outfitters,Toll Brothers Inc, or Cisco Systems?
PR
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Investors
BU
11:31aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Investors
BU
11:31aARC Announced as 2020 ASTA Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year
BU
11:31aPinnacle Bancshares Declares $0.19 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
11:31aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
11:31aCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Subsea Well Access and Blowout Preventer System Market (2020-2024) | Rise In Deepwater And Ultra-deepwater E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:30aVINCIT OYJ : Omien Osakkeiden Hankinta 26.8.2020
AQ
11:28aU.S. slams HSBC over treatment of Hong Kong customers, says China 'bullying' UK
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group