Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2020-2024 | Creation of New Air Routes to Tap Market Potential to Augment Growth | Technavio

06/26/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the aircraft landing gear systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.27 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200626005435/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CIRCOR International Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Héroux-Devtek Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Melrose Industries Plc, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Safran SA, Triumph Group Inc., and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The creation of new air routes to tap market potential has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/aircraft-landing-gear-systems-market-industry-analysis

Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Commercial Aircraft
    • Military Aircraft
    • Business Jet
  • Landing Gear Location
    • Main Landing Gear
    • Nose Landing Gear
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40830

Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aircraft landing gear systems market report covers the following areas:

  • Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Size
  • Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Trends
  • Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft landing gear systems market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft landing gear systems market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aircraft landing gear systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aircraft landing gear systems market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft landing gear systems market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Business jet - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LANDING GEAR LOCATION

  • Market segmentation by landing gear location
  • Comparison by landing gear location
  • Main landing gear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Nose landing gear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by landing gear location

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing number of aircrafts
  • Emergence of 3D printing
  • Growing demand for narrow-body aircraft in APAC

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CIRCOR International Inc.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • Héroux-Devtek Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp.
  • Safran SA
  • Triumph Group Inc.
  • United Technologies Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
