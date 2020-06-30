Log in
Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Antifouling Coatings Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Ship Building Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

06/30/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

The antifouling coatings market is expected to grow by USD 3.61 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005504/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antifouling Coatings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a free sample report of antifouling coatings market

The global shipbuilding industry has grown substantially over recent years. This can be attributed to several factors such as the growth in seaborne trade, increase in FDI flow, and expansion of multinational businesses. Also, the growing demand for offshore vessels, due to rising oil prices is contributing to the growth of the shipbuilding industry. These factors are directly influencing the growth of the global antifouling coatings market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43944

As per Technavio, the increasing number of passenger cruises will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Antifouling Coatings Market: Increasing Number of Passenger Cruises

Factors such as growth in the efficiency of port operations and the growing global tourism industry have significantly increased the number of passenger cruises over recent years. This trend is significantly increasing in Asian countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore. Also, the largely untapped potential of this sector is encouraging governments across countries such as India to increase the number of passenger ships. These factors are playing a significant role in driving the growth of the global shipbuilding market, which, in turn, is positively influencing the antifouling coatings market.

“Development of eco-friendly antifouling coatings and the increasing number of problems caused due to biofouling will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Antifouling Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the antifouling coatings market by Application (Vessels and Rigs) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the antifouling coatings market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of key players in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
