Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector 2020-2024 | Growing Focus On Reducing Manual Intervention In Fields to Augment Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector and it is poised to grow by USD 82.72 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005366/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anticimex Group, DTN, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, Mouser Electronics Inc., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., ServicePro, SNAPTRAP, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automated-pest-monitoring-system-market-for-agriculture-sector-industry-analysis

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Large-scale Farms
    • Small-scale Farms
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40402

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector report covers the following areas:

  • Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Size
  • Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Trends
  • Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increasing focus on reducing pesticide use as one of the prime reasons driving the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market For Agriculture Sector 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Large-scale farms - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Small-scale farms - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anticimex Group
  • DTN
  • DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD
  • EFOS doo
  • FaunaPhotonics AS
  • Mouser Electronics Inc.
  • SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
  • ServicePro
  • SNAPTRAP
  • Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pAHF : Stop the Global AIDS Drug Stock Outs!
BU
03:22pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 6
DJ
03:21pALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pTesla shares surge 10% as strong deliveries drive profit optimism
RE
03:20pCIO LEADERSHIP : HMG Strategy Announces Upcoming Virtual CIO Summits in Dallas, Florida and Southern California After Surging to #1 in Virtual Events for CIOs, CISOs and Technology Executives
GL
03:18pPETRO VICTORY ENERGY : Victory Provides Update on Timing of Q1 Financials
AQ
03:17pMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 11, 2020
AQ
03:16pOphthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC 2020-2024 | Expansion of Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Facilities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:15pCSE BULLETIN : Reinstatement - Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (MWM)
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group