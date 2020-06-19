Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Prevalence of Jaundice and Liver Diseases to Augment Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the bilirubin blood test market and it is poised to grow by $ 562.5 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Merck KGaA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Reichert Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing prevalence of jaundice and liver diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, frequent product recalls might hamper the market growth.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bilirubin Blood Test Market is segmented as below:

Type Infants Adults

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bilirubin blood test market report covers the following areas:

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Size

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Trends

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the bilirubin blood test market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist bilirubin blood test market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bilirubin blood test market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bilirubin blood test market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bilirubin blood test market, vendors

