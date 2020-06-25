Log in
Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Global Autoclave Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Need for Waste Management in Healthcare Facilities due to COVID-19 to Boost Growth | Technavio

06/25/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the autoclave market, which is expected to decrease by USD 468.13 million over the forecast period. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200625005065/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autoclave Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Autoclave Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Astell Scientific, Benchmark Scientific Inc., Getinge Group, Johnson & Johnson, LTE Scientific Ltd., MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, PHC Holdings Corp., STERIS Plc, Tuttnauer, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing need for waste management in healthcare facilities due to COVID-19 has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising demand for disposable medical consumables and devices might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/autoclave-market-industry-analysis

Autoclave Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Autoclave Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Healthcare Facilities And Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, And Medical Device Companies
    • Academic And Research Institutes
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43584

Autoclave Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autoclave market report covers the following areas:

  • Autoclave Market Size
  • Autoclave Market Trends
  • Autoclave Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the autoclave market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Autoclave Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist autoclave market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the autoclave market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the autoclave market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autoclave market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Healthcare facilities and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Astell Scientific
  • Benchmark Scientific Inc.
  • Getinge Group
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • LTE Scientific Ltd.
  • MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
  • PHC Holdings Corp.
  • STERIS Plc
  • Tuttnauer
  • Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
