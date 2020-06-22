Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Strong Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Augment Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hydrogel dressing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 35.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group Plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Strong prevalence of pressure ulcers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Impregnated Hydrogel Dressings Hydrogel Sheet Dressings

Geographic Landscape Germany UK France Rest of Europe



This study identifies advances in on-demand dissolvable hydrogel dressings as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogel dressing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Amorphous hydrogel dressings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impregnated hydrogel dressings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hydrogel sheet dressings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing initiatives by public organizations

Ongoing healthcare reforms in France

Advances in on-demand dissolvable hydrogel dressings

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast Group

ConvaTec Group Plc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

McKesson Corp.

Medline Industries Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

