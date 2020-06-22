Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Strong Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Augment Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the hydrogel dressing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 35.17 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group Plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Strong prevalence of pressure ulcers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings
-
Impregnated Hydrogel Dressings
-
Hydrogel Sheet Dressings
-
Geographic Landscape
-
Germany
-
UK
-
France
-
Rest of Europe
Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydrogel dressing market in Europe report covers the following areas:
-
Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe Size
-
Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe Trends
-
Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe Analysis
This study identifies advances in on-demand dissolvable hydrogel dressings as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogel dressing market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogel dressing market growth in Europe during the next five years
-
Estimation of the hydrogel dressing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the hydrogel dressing market in Europe
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogel dressing market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
-
Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Amorphous hydrogel dressings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Impregnated hydrogel dressings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Hydrogel sheet dressings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing initiatives by public organizations
-
Ongoing healthcare reforms in France
-
Advances in on-demand dissolvable hydrogel dressings
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
3M Co.
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
Cardinal Health Inc.
-
Coloplast Group
-
ConvaTec Group Plc
-
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
-
Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
-
McKesson Corp.
-
Medline Industries Inc.
-
Smith & Nephew Plc
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
