Assessment of COVID-19's Effect on Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024 | Growing use of IoT to Augment Growth | Technavio

06/22/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the semiconductors market in Vietnam and it is poised to grow by USD 6.16 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005556/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing use of IoT has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/semiconductors-market-in-Vietnam-industry-analysis

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Segmentation

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

  • Device
    • PMICs
    • Microchips
    • RFID
  • Application
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Communications
    • Automotive
    • Medical Devices
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40861

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The semiconductors market in Vietnam report covers the following areas:

  • Semiconductors Market in Vietnam Size
  • Semiconductors Market in Vietnam Trends
  • Semiconductors Market in Vietnam Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing number of smart homes as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductors market growth in Vietnam during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Semiconductors Market in Vietnam 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductors market growth in Vietnam during the next five years
  • Estimation of the semiconductors market size in Vietnam and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the semiconductors market in Vietnam
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductors market vendors in Vietnam

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Communications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE

  • Market segmentation by device
  • Comparison by device
  • PMICs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Microchips - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • RFID - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by device

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising demand for autonomous vehicles
  • Growing number of smart homes
  • Growing investments in 5G technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • SK Hynix Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Toshiba Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
