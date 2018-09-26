Log in
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of 25% Of The Issued Share Capital Of Frasers Mandurah PTY Limited

09/26/2018 | 08:41am EDT

Frasers Property Limited

(Formerly known as Frasers Centrepoint Limited) Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(17)(D) OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE

EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED

Pursuant to Rule 704(17)(d) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Frasers Property Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Frasers (Australia) Pte. Ltd. ("Frasers Australia"), today acquired 25% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Frasers Mandurah Pty Limited ("Frasers Mandurah"), a company incorporated in Australia, from Redgold Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. (the "Vendor") (the "Acquisition").

Frasers Australia currently holds 75% of the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in Frasers Mandurah. Following the Acquisition, Frasers Mandurah has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frasers Australia and its shareholding interest in Frasers Mandurah has increased to 100%.

The consideration for the Acquisition is AUD 1 (approximately S$11), and was arrived at on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis, taking into account the negative net asset value of Frasers Mandurah as at 31 August 2018 based on the unaudited accounts of Frasers Mandurah.

As part of the Acquisition, the shareholder's loan of AUD 2 million (approximately S$2 million1) owing by Frasers Mandurah to the Vendor has been repaid with funds lent to Frasers Mandurah by Frasers Australia.

The aforesaid payments are made in cash and funded from internal resources of Frasers Australia.

The Acquisition is not expected to have a material effect on the net tangible assets per share or earnings per share of the Company and its subsidiaries for the current financial year.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Acquisition.

Catherine Yeo Company Secretary

26 September 2018

1

Conversion from Singapore Dollars to AUD made on the basis of S$1 : AUD 1.0113 1

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 12:40:02 UTC
