Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of Investment Into Pgim Real Estate Asiaretail Fund Limited

Frasers Property Limited

Incorporated in Singapore

Company Registration No. 196300440G

COMPLETION OF INVESTMENT INTO PGIM REAL ESTATE ASIARETAIL FUND LIMITED

Frasers Property Limited ("FPL") refers to its announcement on 18 February 2019 entitled "Proposed Investment Into PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund Limited", wherein FPL had announced that Frasers Property Crystal Pte. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of FPL, had on 17 February 2019 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with a shareholder of PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund Limited (the "Company", and the selling shareholder, the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Purchaser had agreed to buy from the Vendor, and the Vendor had agreed to sell to the Purchaser and/or its nominees, 94,013 shares in the capital of the Company (the "Sale Shares") (such sale and purchase transaction hereinafter called the "Acquisition").

FPL is pleased to announce that the Acquisition has been completed.

Frasers Property Investments (Bermuda) Limited ("FPL Bermuda"), a wholly owned subsidiary of FPL incorporated in Bermuda, is now the holder of the Sale Shares, comprising approximately 17.8265% stake in the Company.

Following determination of the dividend payable in respect of the Sale Shares for the fourth quarter of 2018, the finalised consideration1 for the Sale Shares remains as approximately S$356.4 million, and has been paid in full by FPL Bermuda to the Vendor.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Catherine Yeo

Company Secretary

28 March 2019

1excluding the additional sum of approximately S$3.6 million payable to the Vendor if certain conditions are met, as referred to in FPL's announcement of 18 February 2019

