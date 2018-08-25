Log in
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Increase In Investment In Subsidiaries - Beaqon Pte. Ltd. And Tj Systems (S) Pte. Ltd.

08/25/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Investor Relations / News

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Increase In Investment In Subsidiaries - Beaqon Pte. Ltd. And Tj Systems (S) Pte. Ltd.

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 25, 2018 11:51
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Increase in Investment in Subsidiaries - Beaqon Pte. Ltd. and TJ Systems (S) Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG180825OTHR9607
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Kok Khun
Designation Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Disclaimer

DeClout Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 04:11:03 UTC
