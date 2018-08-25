Investor Relations / News
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Increase In Investment In Subsidiaries - Beaqon Pte. Ltd. And Tj Systems (S) Pte. Ltd.
|
Announcement Title
|
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 25, 2018 11:51
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Increase in Investment in Subsidiaries - Beaqon Pte. Ltd. and TJ Systems (S) Pte. Ltd.
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180825OTHR9607
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Wong Kok Khun
|
Designation
|
Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Disclaimer
DeClout Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 04:11:03 UTC