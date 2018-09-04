Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Acquisition Of First Fortune International Co. Ltd And Proposed Joint Venture - Completion

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 199802660D) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF (I) THE ACQUISITION OF 51.04% OF THE SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF FIRST FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD; AND (II) THE PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH FORTUNE PEAK INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD. AND YNJ ENGINEERING CO., PTE. LTD.

Capitalised words which are not defined in this announcement shall carry the same meanings ascribed to them in the announcement dated 23 August 2018 ("Announcement").

The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (the "Company") refers to the Announcement issued on 23 August 2018 in relation to the proposed acquisition by HG Metal Investments Pte. Ltd. of 51.04% stake in First Fortune International Co. Ltd. and Proposed Joint Venture with Fortune Peak Investments Pte. Ltd. and YNJ Engineering Co. Ltd., to operate a steel rebar Cut & Bend and Fabrication facility In Myanmar.

The Board is pleased to announce that following the fulfilment of the conditions precedent and conditions to completion of the SPA and JVA, the Proposed Transactions have been successfully completed.

With the completion of the Proposed Acquisition, the JV Co has become a subsidiary of the Company with effect 4 September 2018.

4 September 2018