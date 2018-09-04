Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Acquisition Of First Fortune International Co. Ltd And Proposed Joint Venture - Completion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 11:32am CEST

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 199802660D) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF (I) THE ACQUISITION OF 51.04% OF THE SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF FIRST FORTUNE INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD; AND (II) THE PROPOSED JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH FORTUNE PEAK INVESTMENTS PTE. LTD. AND YNJ ENGINEERING CO., PTE. LTD.

Capitalised words which are not defined in this announcement shall carry the same meanings ascribed to them in the announcement dated 23 August 2018 ("Announcement").

The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (the "Company") refers to the Announcement issued on 23 August 2018 in relation to the proposed acquisition by HG Metal Investments Pte. Ltd. of 51.04% stake in First Fortune International Co. Ltd. and Proposed Joint Venture with Fortune Peak Investments Pte. Ltd. and YNJ Engineering Co. Ltd., to operate a steel rebar Cut & Bend and Fabrication facility In Myanmar.

The Board is pleased to announce that following the fulfilment of the conditions precedent and conditions to completion of the SPA and JVA, the Proposed Transactions have been successfully completed.

With the completion of the Proposed Acquisition, the JV Co has become a subsidiary of the Company with effect 4 September 2018.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Foo Sey Liang

Executive Director

4 September 2018

Disclaimer

HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pSCOR : reaffirms its independence and acknowledges Covéa's decision to withdraw its proposal on a potential combination
GL
11:58aWATCH : Denel #explosion 'destroyed the entire building', killed 8
AQ
11:57aNORTHERN TRUST : Hires Dedicated European Relationship Manager in Global Family Office and Investment Offices Group
PU
11:57aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Military Transition Career Event helps ‘make the process a little less daunting’
PU
11:57aTECHCOMP : Despatch of the response document in relation to voluntary cash offer by somerley capital limited on behalf of circle brown limited to acquire all the
PU
11:57aZALARIS NAMED DIGITAL WINNER BY SWEDISH NEWSPAPER SVD - FOLLOW THE LIVE STREAM 1 : 05 pm
PU
11:57aDOOSAN : Goscor moves Nelspruit branch to a larger facility
AQ
11:54aLLOYDS BANKING : New pub will be opening in city
AQ
11:54aFINSBURY FOOD : deal
AQ
11:54aUNITED UTILITIES : Severn Trent pledges to slash water bills
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.