Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Divestment Of Interests In 12 Properties In Germany And Australia

One of the Property Companies, BV Maschinen GmbH, is a holding company which holds the fixtures of two of the German Properties.

3. SALIENT TERMS OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION

Certain Terms and Conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement

The principal terms of the Share Purchase Agreement include, among others, that the completion of the German Properties Divestment be subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, which include (a) the manager of FLT obtaining the approval of the unitholders of FLT at an extraordinary general meeting, (b) the manager of FLT procuring financing for the acquisition of interests in the German Properties, and (c) the transfer of fixtures in BV Maschinen GmbH which are not in relation to the Amor & Mühle Facility (as defined herein) and the Keramag & VCK Facility (as defined herein). Certain Terms and Conditions of the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreements

The common principal terms of the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreements include, among others, that the completion of the Australian Properties Divestment be subject to the satisfaction of the following conditions precedent, being (a) the manager of FLT obtaining the approval of the unitholders of FLT at an extraordinary general meeting, and (b) the manager of FLT procuring financing for the acquisition of the Australian Properties. Consideration for the Proposed Transaction

The purchase consideration of approximately €235.4 million (approximately S$362.6 3 million) under the Share Purchase Agreement (the " Share Purchase Consideration ") is payable to the Company in cash, and was negotiated on a willing buyer and willing seller basis, based on the aggregate value of: the amount of inter-company loans owing by the Property Companies to the German Vendors as at completion of the German Properties Divestment to be assigned to FLT Europe; and the pro forma consolidated net asset value of the Property Companies based on the agreed purchase price of the German Properties of approximately €320.3 million (approximately S$493.3 million) (which takes into account the aggregate carrying value of the German Properties of approximately €299.2 million (approximately S$460.8 million)), and

taking into account the effective interests in the Property Companies that FLT will be acquiring.

The aggregate purchase consideration of approximately A$125.5 million (approximately S$119.2 million) under the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreements (the "Asset Purchase Consideration") is payable to the Company in cash, and was negotiated on a willing buyer and willing seller basis, taking into account the aggregate carrying value of the Australian Properties of approximately A$108.2 million (approximately S$102.8 million).

The aggregate of the Share Purchase Consideration and the Asset Purchase Consideration is approximately A$507.2 million (approximately S$481.8 million).

3 All S$ equivalent figures in this announcement are derived based on the exchange rate of A$1 : S$0.9500 and €1 : S$1.5400.

