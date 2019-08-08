News
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Supplemental Agreement To The Otp In Relation To 7 Gul Ave
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 9, 2019 8:28
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT TO THE OTP IN RELATION TO 7 GUL AVE
Announcement Reference
SG190809OTHR2EF5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sharon Yeoh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT TO THE OPTION TO PURCHASE IN RELATION TO 7 GUL AVENUE AND COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL OF 17 JOO KOON WAY
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 176,742 bytes)
Disclaimer
Gaylin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:10:03 UTC