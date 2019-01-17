Asset Acquisitions and Disposals : Extension of the Put Option Exercise Period under the MSPA

SWISSCO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(JUDICIAL MANAGERS APPOINTED BY COURT)

Company Registration Number: 200404711D (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(1) EXTENSION OF THE PUT OPTION EXERCISE PERIOD UNDER THE MSPA (2) UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF SWISSCO SUPPLIER UNDER THE MSPA AND (3) PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF SWISSCO ONYX

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. The Judicial Managers (the "Judicial Managers") of Swissco Holdings Limited (Judicial Managers Appointed by Court) (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcement made on 7 December 2018 in relation to the MSPA Proposed Disposals, the Sapphire Disposal and the Pearl Disposal ("Disposal Announcement"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed thereto in the Disposal Announcement.

2. EXTENSION OF THE PUT OPTION EXERCISE PERIOD UNDER THE MSPA As set out in the Disposal Announcement, the Purchaser had granted the relevant Vessel Owners the Put Option over the Additional Sale Vessels, which may be exercised at any time from the date of the MSPA up to 15 January 2019 (unless otherwise agreed in writing between the parties). The Judicial Managers wish to announce that the parties to the MSPA had on 15 January 2019 entered into an amendment agreement to the MSPA ("Amendment Agreement") to extend the Exercise Period of the Put Option from 15 January 2019 to 31 January 2019 (unless otherwise agreed in writing between the parties).

3. SWISSCO SUPPLIER AND CONSIDERATION UNDER THE MSPA

3.1 As set out in paragraph 2.3 of the Disposal Announcement, the Parties to the MSPA had agreed under the MSPA that Swissco Supplier shall be removed from the Sale Vessels in the event it is not redelivered to the United Arab Emirates by 31 December 2018.

3.2 The Judicial Managers wish to update the shareholders of the Company that on 14 December 2018, Swissco Supplier was redelivered to the United Arab Emirates in accordance with the terms of the MSPA. Accordingly, Swissco Supplier will remain in the Sale Vessels, and the Consideration under the MSPA (assuming the Put Option is exercised in respect of Swissco Garnet only) will be US$21,700,000.

4. PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF SWISSCO ONYX