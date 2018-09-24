Asset TV : Hires Financial Journalist Laura J. Keller as Americas Head of Content and Editor At Large

Asset
TV, the leading global online video platform for investment
professionals, announced today the hire of prominent business journalist
Laura J. Keller to lead its editorial coverage. As Americas Head of
Content and Editor at Large, a newly created role, Keller will act as
the lead anchor of Asset TV, responsible for broadening and further
strengthening its video offerings, editorial content and partner
programming. Reporting to Neil Jeffery, Executive Vice President and
Head of Americas, Keller will also manage talent development for Asset
TV, including overseeing on-air talent and guest contributors in the
U.S., Canada and Latin America.
Asset TV delivers actionable news, research and knowledge to a growing
audience of investment professionals, institutional investors, bankers,
wealth managers and others executives in the finance and fintech
industries.
“When I began our search to fill this new senior role I knew it would be
a tall order to find one person with the right combination of journalism
experience, a deep understanding of financial markets, and the skills to
effectively manage teams and develop alliances,” said Neil Jeffery.
“Laura Keller is the perfect fit, and all of us at Asset TV are thrilled
to welcome her to our leadership team.”
“I am excited to bring my years of Wall Street reporting experience and
contacts to Asset TV,’’ Keller said. “I look forward to bringing our
viewers insightful conversations with premier newsmakers throughout the
Americas.” Keller will be responsible for broadening Asset TV’s
programming, including making a geographic expansion into Canada and
South America.
Keller was previously a reporter at Bloomberg News, where she covered
some of the biggest investment and retail banks in the U.S. She was a
frequent contributor to Bloomberg programming, including its television
and radio networks and its conference series. She has also been a
periodic guest of C-SPAN, CBSN, NPR, Cheddar TV, CBS Radio, and NBC.
Keller has become known for her deeply reported stories about work life
and culture on Wall Street, including at large banks like Bank of
America Corp., Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo.
Her work has been featured in Businessweek, including on the cover.
During her time as a corporate credit reporter, she regularly uncovered
market-moving scoops, breaking news about Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt
conundrum, coal company Walter Energy's $3 billion trip to bankruptcy
and private equity fights over chemical firm Momentive Performance
Materials. She also led the world's coverage of nearly every turn of
casino operator Caesars Entertainment's two-year, $25 billion investor
fight as it devolved into a protracted bankruptcy battle.
Keller earned a master’s degree in journalism with a concentration on
broadcast in 2012 from Columbia University, where she also studied
credit derivatives at Columbia Law School. She received the class
graduation prize for business reporting, and won Society of Professional
Journalism Mark of Excellence awards for her breaking news television
work and television feature photography. She holds a dual bachelor's
degree in economics and print journalism from the University of Southern
California, where she was editor in chief of The Daily Trojan.
About Asset TV
Asset TV is the leading global online video platform for investment
professionals with a community of 400,000 advisers, pension funds,
consultants, family offices and wealth managers across the globe.
Viewers trust Asset TV for their due diligence, validation, research and
learning. Asset TV supports investment professionals education with CE
and CPD accredited content. Fund managers film with Asset TV, sponsor
thought leadership programs and syndicate their in-house content on
Asset TV websites. The company was established in 2003 and has offices
in London, New York, Boston, Toronto and Cape Town with dedicated
websites advisers in the UK, US, Canada, Europe, Asia and South Africa.
To learn more, visit www.assettv.com.
