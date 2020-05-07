Asset finance market falls by 28% in March 2020

7 May 2020

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that total asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) fell by 28% in March 2020 compared with the same month in 2019. In Q1 2020 as a whole, new business fell by 15% compared with Q1 2019.

The IT equipment finance was the only asset sector to report growth in March, with new business up by 15% compared with the same month in 2019. Over the same period, the commercial vehicle finance and plant and machinery finance sectors reported falls in new business of 32% and 23% respectively.

Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Head of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:

'The asset finance market was hit hard in March by measures taken by the Government to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Of particular concern is new lending to SMEs which contracted by 19% compared with March 2019, and by 10% in Q1 2020 as a whole.

'FLA asset finance members provided £20.1 billion of new lending to SMEs in 2019, of which £7 billion came from non-bank lenders. We continue to urge the Government to provide support for non-bank lenders by allowing them to access the Term Funding Scheme. This would ensure that a diverse, innovative and competitive business lending market remains in place to help the economic recovery.'

Mar 2020 % change on prev. year 3 months to Mar 2020 % change on prev. year 12 months to Mar 2020 % change on prev. year Total FLA asset finance (£m) 2,793 -28 7,562 -15 34,332 -1 Total excluding high value (£m) 2,684 -25 7,141 -14 31,895 -1 Data Extracts: By asset: Plant and machinery finance (£m) 575 -23 1,583 -17 6,988 -3 Commercial vehicle finance (£m) 705 -32 1,916 -18 8,732 -1 IT equipment finance (£m) 242 15 673 10 2,891 3 Business equipment finance (£m) 184 -19 518 -11 2,358 -5 Car finance (£m) 832 -26 2,068 -17 9,609 -2 Aircraft, ships and rolling stock finance (£m) 27 -75 115 -21 535 39 By channel: Direct finance (£m) 1,286 -31 3,449 -19 15,898 -2 Broker-introduced finance (£m) 507 -25 1,520 -10 6,621 2 Sales finance (£m) 891 -16 2,172 -7 9,376 -1 By product: Finance leasing (£m) 336 -31 924 -18 4,168 -6 Operating leasing (£m) 572 -23 1,517 -10 6,810 -1 Lease/Hire purchase (£m) 1,507 -26 4,023 -16 18,513 -2 Other finance (£m) 276 -37 854 -11 3,480 7

Note to editors:

In 2019, FLA members provided £140 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £36 billion of finance was provided to businesses and the public sector. FLA members financed more than a third of UK investment in machinery, equipment and purchased software in the UK in 2019.