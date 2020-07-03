Asset finance market falls by 60% in May 2020

3 July 2020

New figures released today by the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) show that total asset finance new business (primarily leasing and hire purchase) fell by 60% in May 2020 compared with the same month in 2019. In the five months to May 2020, new business fell by 30% compared with the same period in 2019.

New business in the commercial vehicle finance and business new car finance sectors contracted by 62% and 87% respectively, compared with May 2019. Over the same period, the business equipment finance and plant and machinery finance sectors reported falls in new business of 40% and 44% respectively. By contrast, the IT equipment finance sector reported a modest fall in new business of 4% in May.

Commenting on the figures, Geraldine Kilkelly, Head of Research and Chief Economist at the FLA, said:

'The asset finance market reported its lowest level of new business for more than 13 years in May, with the vehicle finance sectors continuing to be hardest hit by the lockdown restrictions. The IT equipment finance sector was the only sector to report growth in the first five months of 2020.

'Our latest figures show that the industry provided finance for almost 40% of UK investment in machinery, equipment and purchased software in the year to March 2020. If this support for business investment is to continue as well as meeting the huge demand for forbearance, the Government needs to take action to support all lenders, including non-bank lenders, by allowing them to access to funding as suggested in the FLA's Term Funding Pipeline proposal.'

May 2020 % change on prev. year 3 months to May 2020 % change on prev. year 12 months to May 2020 % change on prev. year Total FLA asset finance (£m) 1,187 -60 5,590 -44 31,089 -11 Total excluding high value (£m) 1,090 -62 5,309 -43 28,726 -12 Data Extracts: By asset: Plant and machinery finance (£m) 365 -44 1,371 -32 6,530 -11 Commercial vehicle finance (£m) 291 -62 1,300 -51 7,734 -15 IT equipment finance (£m) 169 -4 562 -1 2,853 1 Business equipment finance (£m) 113 -40 398 -33 2,140 -12 Car finance (£m) 152 -84 1,407 -54 8,289 -16 Aircraft, ships and rolling stock finance (£m) 24 -63 71 -64 491 10 By channel: Direct finance (£m) 517 -64 2,735 -43 14,371 -13 Broker-introduced finance (£m) 237 -62 1,017 -45 5,941 -11 Sales finance (£m) 336 -59 1,556 -42 8,415 -11 By product: Finance leasing (£m) 174 -46 704 -41 3,827 -15 Operating leasing (£m) 138 -76 942 -52 5,957 -15 Lease/Hire purchase (£m) 698 -60 3,122 -44 16,631 -13 Other finance (£m) 164 -37 673 -25 3,415 6

