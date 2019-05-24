|
AssetOwl : Appendix 3B
05/24/2019 | 12:23am EDT
ASX Announcement
24 May 2019
Appendix 3B
AssetOwl Limited (ASX: AO1)(Company) announces the attached appendix 3B relating to the Company's renounceable pro-rata rights issue, announced on 26 April 2019 (Rights Issue), which closed on Friday 17 May 2019. The Rights Issue was fully underwritten by Patersons Securities Limited (Underwriter).
In consultation with the underwriter, the Company expects to make a small further placement of shares to meet excess demand. The details of the placement are expected to be finalised next week.
For further information, shareholders and media please contact:
|
Simon Trevisan
|
Fleur Hudson
|
Chairman
|
Company Secretary
|
+61 8 9424 9320
|
+61 8 9424 9320
AssetOwl Limited ACN: 122 727 342
Level 14, 225 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000
Telephone: (61) (8) 9424 9320 Facsimile: (61) (8) 9321 5932
www.assetowl.com
About the AssetOwl business:
AssetOwl is an innovative technology company which has developed an enterprise software application, providing real estate owners with one trusted platform for managing properties remotely.
Inspector360 is the revolutionary next generation of AssetOwl's photo-centric property management platform, designed to benefit property owners, tenants, agents and managers. It builds on AssetOwl's existing residential inspection software, InspectorAsset, which uses virtual reality technology to create an internal view of a property to assist all stakeholders before, during and at the conclusion of a tenancy.
Inspector360 incorporates 360-degree imagery, video, voice-to-text and hot-spot mapping of floor plans to accurately document property condition reports, significantly boosting the efficiency of the inspection process.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
AssetOwl Limited
ABN
12 122 727 342
-
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Fully paid New Shares
178,770,134 shares be issued under pro rata renounceable offer (Rights Offer).
8,125,325 shares issued to underwriter as a fee (Shortfall Fee Shares).
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if
partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares issued under:
Fully underwritten, renounceable pro rata offer to eligible shareholders of 178,770,134 shares at an issue price of $0.007 per share, to raise up to $1,251,391 (before costs), on the basis of two (2) new shares for every one (1) share held by an eligible shareholder at the record date.
An offer of Shortfall Fee Shares the underwriter and sub-underwriters, on the
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
|
distribution) or
|
interest
|
payment
|
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
-
Issue price or consideration
-
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
basis of one Shortfall Fee Shares for every 8 shares that the underwriter of the Rights Offer is required to subscribe for as underwriter of the shortfall to the Rights Offer.
The shares rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Issue price of $0.007 per share, to raise $1,251,391 (before costs) under pro-rata offer.
Nil cash consideration for Shortfall Fee Shares. Shares issued as a fee pursuant to underwriting agreement.
To raise capital for the purposes stated in the Company's prospectus lodged on 26 April 2019 for the Rights Offer, principally:
-
enabling software development;
-
repayment of debt;
-
general working capital; and
-
costs of the offer.
|
6
|
Is the entity an +eligible entity
|
Yes
-
-
that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
-
|
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6b The date
|
the
|
security
|
holder
|
|
|
28 November 2018
|
|
|
resolution under rule 7.1A was
|
|
|
|
|
|
passed
|
|
|
|
|
|
6c Number of +securities
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
8,125,325
|
|
|
without security holder approval
|
|
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
|
6d Number of +securities issued with
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
security
|
holder
|
approval
|
under
|
|
|
|
rule 7.1A
|
|
|
|
|
|
6e Number of +securities issued with
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
security
|
holder
|
approval
|
under
|
|
|
|
rule 7.3, or another specific
|
|
|
|
security holder approval (specify
|
|
|
|
date of meeting)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h If +securities were issued under rule
|
N/A
|
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
|
|
state
|
date
|
on
|
which
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
consideration was
|
released
|
to
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1: 32,097,955
7.1A: 26,815,520
7 +Issue dates
|
|
|
|