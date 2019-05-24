AssetOwl : Appendix 3B

ASX Announcement

24 May 2019

Appendix 3B

AssetOwl Limited (ASX: AO1)(Company) announces the attached appendix 3B relating to the Company's renounceable pro-rata rights issue, announced on 26 April 2019 (Rights Issue), which closed on Friday 17 May 2019. The Rights Issue was fully underwritten by Patersons Securities Limited (Underwriter).

In consultation with the underwriter, the Company expects to make a small further placement of shares to meet excess demand. The details of the placement are expected to be finalised next week.

***ENDS***

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Simon Trevisan Fleur Hudson Chairman Company Secretary +61 8 9424 9320 +61 8 9424 9320

AssetOwl Limited ACN: 122 727 342

Level 14, 225 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (61) (8) 9424 9320 Facsimile: (61) (8) 9321 5932

www.assetowl.com