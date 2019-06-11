AssetOwl : Cleansing notice and Appendix 3B

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next

dividend, (in the case of a trust,

distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration