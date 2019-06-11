|
AssetOwl : Cleansing notice and Appendix 3B
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
10 June 2019
CLEANSING NOTICE - ISSUE OF SHARES
AssetOwl Limited (ASX code: AO1) (Company) gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001
(Cth) (Corporations Act) that:
-
The Company has today issued 24,940,286 fully paid ordinary shares for the following purposes:
-
-
17,814,286 fully paid ordinary shares have been issued to sophisticated and professional investors to meet excess demand arising from the Company's underwritten renounceable pro-rata Rights Issue (Rights Issue) which was announced on 26 April 2019.
-
7,126,000 fully paid ordinary shares have been issued to Patersons Securities Limited, the underwriter of the Rights Issue, in satisfaction of the $40,000 corporate advisory fee and the selling fee payable to the underwriter under the Rights Issue.
-
The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
-
As at the date of this notice:
-
-
the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company;
-
the Company has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
-
the Company is not in possession of any undisclosed "excluded information" within the meaning given to that term is sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act, which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.
***ENDS***
For further information, shareholders and media please contact:
Fleur Hudson Company Secretary +61 8 9424 9320
AssetOwl Limited ACN: 122 727 342
Level 14, 225 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000
Telephone: (61) (8) 9424 9320 Facsimile: (61) (8) 9321 5932
www.assetowl.com
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
AssetOwl Limited
ABN
12 122 727 342
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if
Ordinary Fully paid New Shares
17,814,286 shares issued to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement shares).
7,126,000 shares issued to the underwriter of the Company's renounceable pro-rata rights issue (Rights Issue) announced on 26 April 2019.
-
5,714,286 shares are issued to settle the Corporate advisory fee (Corporate advisory fee shares), pursuant to the underwriting agreement.
-
1,411,714 shares are issued to settle the selling fee (Selling fee shares) pursuant to the underwriting agreement.
Fully paid ordinary shares issued under:
|
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next
dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Placement of shares to sophisticated and professional investors on the same terms as the Company's renounceable pro-rata rights issue announced on 26 April 2019, to meet excess demand. Shares issued at $0.007 per share to raise $124,700
Issue of 7,126,000 shares for fees payable to the underwriter of the Rights Issue, comprising:
-
5,714,286 Shares in satisfaction of the $40,000 corporate advisory fee; and
-
1,411,714 Shares in satisfaction of the $9,882 selling fee.
The shares rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Issue price of $0.007 per share
$124,700 raised through issue of Placement shares. Nil cash consideration for Corporate Advisory Fee shares and Selling fee shares. Shares issued as a fee pursuant to underwriting agreement.
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Placement of shares to meet excess demand from the Rights issue announced on 26 April 2019.
Settlement of Corporate Advisory Fee and Selling fee payable to the Underwriter of the Rights Issue.
|
|
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6 Is the entity an +eligible entity
-
that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
|
6c Number of +securities issued
|
24,940,286
|
without security holder approval
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
|
6d Number of +securities issued with
|
|
N/A
|
security holder approval under
|
|
rule 7.1A
|
|
6e Number of +securities issued with
|
|
N/A
|
security holder approval under
|
|
rule 7.3, or another specific
|
|
security holder approval (specify
|
|
date of meeting)
|
|
|
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h If +securities were issued under rule
|
N/A
|
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
|
|
state
|
date
|
on
|
which
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
consideration was
|
released
|
to
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1: 7,157,669
7.1A: 26,815,520
|
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
6 June 2019 - 17,814,286 Shares
|
|
|
|
10 June 2019 - 7,126,000 Shares
|
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed
|
by
|
|
|
ASX(refer to the definition of issue date in rule
|
|
|
19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata
|
|
|
entitlement issue must comply with the
|
|
|
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
|
|
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
|
|
-
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
301,220,812
|
Fully paid ordinary
|
|
shares.
|
19,750,000
|
Options (RGUOA) -
|
|
each exercisable at
|
|
$0.375 each on or
|
|
before 30 June 2019.
|
|
|
Number
|
+Class
|
3,149,319
|
Class C Performance
|
|
Rights - unrestricted.
|
|
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Any shares issued subject to this Appendix 3B carry the same rights to dividends as all issued ordinary shares.
|
|
|
|