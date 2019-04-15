AssetOwl : Inspector360 set for trial with leading property agency

ASX Announcement

16 April 2019

INSPECTOR360 SET FOR TRIAL WITH LEADING PROPERTY AGENCY

Enterprise property management platform provider AssetOwl Limited (ASX: AO1, AssetOwl or the

Company) is pleased to announce leading real estate group The Agency Group Australia Ltd (ASX: AU1) will trial AssetOwl's inspector360 platform, with potential for The Agency to subsequently roll out Inspector360 across its Australian operations.

Inspector360 is the revolutionary next generation of AssetOwl's photo-centric property management platform, designed to benefit property owners, tenants, agents and managers. It builds on AssetOwl's existing residential inspection software, InspectorAsset, which uses virtual reality technology to create an internal view of a property to assist all stakeholders before, during and at the conclusion of a tenancy.

Inspector360 incorporates 360-degree imagery, video, voice-to-text and hot-spot mapping of floor plans to accurately document property condition reports, significantly boosting the efficiency of the inspection process.

Perth-headquartered The Agency has strongly grown its market position to now run an Australian mortgage book worth more than $1.2 billion, with more than 4,200 properties under management and nearly 1,400 properties listed for sale. With approximately 300 sales representatives across its nine offices in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast, The Agency now plans to expand to Canberra as well as regional WA.

AssetOwl and The Agency have agreed to a one-month trial which will commence in mid this year and will involve AssetOwl making some value-added customisations to Inspector360. The Agency has indicated an intention to use Inspector360 across its Australian operations subject to a successful trial of the system and the execution of commercial documentation.

Announcement of The Agency's Inspector360 trial follows AssetOwl's announcement in March 2019 that PCR & Inspection Services would work with the Company in finalising the Inspector360 software and become a product reseller once development is complete.

AssetOwl Chairman, Simon Trevisan, said:

"We are excited to collaborate with The Agency to expedite Inspector360's path to market. The Agency is rapidly achieving market leadership with its experienced east and west coast marketing team and a significant property management portfolio, which makes the Group an ideal partner for AssetOwl.

"Together we see a significant opportunity to ease the moving and inspection process and reduce risk for all stakeholders in the property industry through AssetOwl's cutting-edge asset management platform."

