ASX Announcement

7 March 2019

ASSETOWL SECURES RESELLER PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING PROPERTY

INSPECTION COMPANY

Enterprise property management platform provider AssetOwl Limited (ASX: AO1, AssetOwl or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has agreed to partner with leading property inspection service provider, PCR & Inspection Services, to bring to market inspector360, the revolutionary next generation of the Company's photo-centric property management platform.

AssetOwl's existing residential inspection software, InspectorAsset, delivers both tenants and owners a more exact record of the condition of residential properties during a tenancy and when tenants move in and out, using virtual reality technology to create an internal view of a property.

AssetOwl's software also empowers the property inspector to record a verbal description of the apartment or house, which is then converted to text and assigned to the standardised report. It also provides for photographs of worn or damaged areas to be linked with commentary, photos and video.

The Company's latest-generation virtual tour software, inspector360, incorporates 360-degree imagery, video, voice-to-text and hot-spot mapping of floor plans to accurately document property condition reports.

PCR & Inspection Services has agreed to work with AssetOwl in finalising the business rules within the software and to become a reseller for the product once development is completed.

Since being founded in 2005, PCR & Inspection Services has grown into a successful and reliable property inspection provider, now servicing more than 160 Western Australian real estate agencies with an estimated 7000 properties under management and delivering an average of 65 property condition reports and 35 routine inspections per week.

PCR and Inspection Services founder and CEO, Narelle Anderson, said:

"We are delighted to partner with AssetOwl to bring inspector360 to market. After more than 13 years of continual innovation in handling property condition reports and inspections, we have seen many technologies come and go, from handwritten reports to voice activation apps. Inspector360 represents the most exciting tech innovation we've seen to date. The software offers significant scope to minimise stress and streamline workload for owners and tenants alike. We are looking forward to working with AssetOwl to refine and resell inspector360, and expect it to support our vision to make the life of the property manager easier."

AssetOwl Chairman, Simon Trevisan, said:

"It is a very exciting development to attract a property industry leader like Narelle Anderson to endorse AssetOwl's technology and value proposition.

"The first version of our residential inspection virtual tour tool was a significant advance on existing tools in the market. Inspector360 represents another major step forward. We expect this product to bring quantum leap productivity gains to the residential property management sector by making our platform truly photo-centric, whilst incorporating all compliance requirements.

"Our software in market already improves efficiency and reduces risk in the property management industry while also providing real estate owners with a trusted platform to manage assets remotely. Inspector360 will enhance these benefits even further and represents a key growth driver for the Company."

***ENDS***

