Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Assets worth 800 billion pounds to shift from UK to EU due to Brexit - EY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: The City of London can be seen from the Sea Containers building in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Assets worth nearly 800 billion pounds are being moved from Britain to new financial hubs in the European Union ahead of Brexit, consultancy EY said on Monday.

Britain, which is due to leave the bloc in March, has yet to approve a deal to avoid an abrupt severing of ties with the EU. Although the British parliament is due to vote on a proposed settlement next week, it is unclear if it will be approved.

"The closer we get to 29 March without a deal, the more assets will be transferred and headcount hired locally or relocated," Omar Ali, UK financial services leader at EY, said.

EY has been tracking the Brexit plans of 222 financial firms since Britain voted in June 2016 to leave the EU. In its latest update to the end of November 2018, it said that 80 firms are considering or have confirmed relocating assets and staff.

The latest estimate from EY says that 800 billion pounds in assets would move, a fraction of Britain's 8 trillion pound banking sector.

Frankfurt Main Finance, which promotes the German financial centre, has said it expects 750 to 800 billion euros of assets to transfer there alone, largely during this quarter.

Around 2,000 new European roles have been created by financial services companies in response to Brexit, with Dublin, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Paris the most popular locations, EY said.

Forecasts of hundreds of thousands of UK financial jobs moving to the EU have not materialised, and the Bank of England expects about 4,000 jobs to have moved by March 29.

"Whilst roles will no doubt move from the UK, many firms are only moving those employees deemed essential and are hiring locally given the expense of relocation," Ali said.

Moves so far would be only the "tip of the iceberg" if there is a no-deal Brexit, EY said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aChina has 'good faith' to fix trade issues as talks with U.S. resume
RE
05:14aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - Establishing the 'Customs' programme for cooperation in the field of customs - A8-0464/2018 - Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection
PU
05:14aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) - A8-0461/2018 - Committee on Employment and Social Affairs
PU
05:14aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Volume of retail trade up by 0.6% in euro area
PU
05:14aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - Annual Report 2017 on the control of the financial activities of the EIB - A8-0479/2018 - Committee on Budgetary Control
PU
05:14aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - Specific provisions for the European territorial cooperation goal (Interreg) supported by the European Regional Development Fund and external financing instruments - A8-0470/2018 - Committee on Regional Development
PU
05:11aRise on trade talk progress, dovish Fed comments
RE
05:07aAssets worth 800 billion pounds to shift from UK to EU due to Brexit - EY
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk breaks ground at Shanghai Gigafactory to launch China push
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : UK new car sales slump ahead of Brexit "existential threat"
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES : to Enter E-Mobility Market with Acquisition of S.M.R.E. ..
4RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Inve..
5GALAPAGOS : GALAPAGOS : starts first Phase 1 trial with Toledo compound

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.