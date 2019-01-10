Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AssistRx Adds New Facility in Overland Park, Kansas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:55pm EST

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry veterans Jeff Spafford and Edward Hensley continue to advance the solutions provided through AssistRx to better serve the specialty market. AssistRx has expanded its service capabilities and facilities with the addition of a new 52,000 square-foot space in Overland Park, Kansas.

The company’s patient support services—operated from both Orlando, Florida and Overland Park, Kansas—take advantage of the new facility and expanded call center space. AssistRx will also use the space to launch its non-commercial pharmacy services. The consolidation of high-touch patient support services with its digital therapy access and workflow solution, iAssist, creates a seamless and informed process for its partners, and streamlines provider and patient communications.

"Efficient and effective access—and therapy specific knowledge—create better connectivity and better patient outcomes," said Edward Hensley, co-founder and chief commercial officer of AssistRx. “This is a critical step for AssistRx to meet the unmet needs of biopharmaceutical companies and position the company as the leading independent provider of an integrated access solution that includes high-touch patient support services and technology-enabled workflows.”

The facility features state-of-the-art systems with a focus on safety, security and technology integration. In addition, the two locations provide operational redundancy and access to a broad talent pool.

"One of our main goals is to continuously enhance our services and invest in developing solutions that support the needs of our partners and their patients and become the solutions provider of choice," said Jeff Spafford, president and chief executive officer of AssistRx. "Our mission and core values remain as true today as when we launched the organization. We continue to drive change and enhance delivery of services that are relevant to patient access to therapy. This is an exciting time for AssistRx."

About AssistRx

As the only independent provider of an integrated access solution that includes high-touch patient support services and technology-enabled workflows, AssistRx empowers its partners with a focus on speed to therapy by simplifying the steps to getting patients on therapy, creating connectivity across stakeholders, and delivering timely insights needed to improve delivery. We create informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system and enable better results from care. assistrx.com

Source: AssistRx
Media Contact: Stacey Little, 214-417-0652, stacey.little@assistrx.com

AssistRx_Logo_2018.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25p2019 Fat Tuesday Event Helps Three Local Agencies Feed Our Local Homeless Children
PR
07:25pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:24pTYCHEAN RESOURCES : EIS Drilling Grant for the Yampi-Ni-Cu-Au Project
PU
07:22pAXOGEN CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Axogen, Inc. - AXGN
PR
07:21pWEEDMD : Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:21pACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Splits With 'Destiny' Studio, Sending Shares Lower
DJ
07:20pBRENTWOOD ASSOCIATES : Announces Investment in Afterburn Holdings
BU
07:20pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation On Behalf Of Nevro Corp. Investors (NVRO)
GL
07:19pETERNIT : suspends sale of asbestos fiber in...
PU
07:18pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : ride-share service Chariot to shut operations by March-end
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference C..
4LENNAR CORPORATION : LENNAR CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividends
5FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC. : First Citizens Bank, First South Bancorp, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.