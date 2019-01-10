AssistRx Adds New Facility in Overland Park, Kansas

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry veterans Jeff Spafford and Edward Hensley continue to advance the solutions provided through AssistRx to better serve the specialty market. AssistRx has expanded its service capabilities and facilities with the addition of a new 52,000 square-foot space in Overland Park, Kansas.



The company’s patient support services—operated from both Orlando, Florida and Overland Park, Kansas—take advantage of the new facility and expanded call center space. AssistRx will also use the space to launch its non-commercial pharmacy services. The consolidation of high-touch patient support services with its digital therapy access and workflow solution, iAssist, creates a seamless and informed process for its partners, and streamlines provider and patient communications.

"Efficient and effective access—and therapy specific knowledge—create better connectivity and better patient outcomes," said Edward Hensley, co-founder and chief commercial officer of AssistRx. “This is a critical step for AssistRx to meet the unmet needs of biopharmaceutical companies and position the company as the leading independent provider of an integrated access solution that includes high-touch patient support services and technology-enabled workflows.”

The facility features state-of-the-art systems with a focus on safety, security and technology integration. In addition, the two locations provide operational redundancy and access to a broad talent pool.

"One of our main goals is to continuously enhance our services and invest in developing solutions that support the needs of our partners and their patients and become the solutions provider of choice," said Jeff Spafford, president and chief executive officer of AssistRx. "Our mission and core values remain as true today as when we launched the organization. We continue to drive change and enhance delivery of services that are relevant to patient access to therapy. This is an exciting time for AssistRx."

About AssistRx

As the only independent provider of an integrated access solution that includes high-touch patient support services and technology-enabled workflows, AssistRx empowers its partners with a focus on speed to therapy by simplifying the steps to getting patients on therapy, creating connectivity across stakeholders, and delivering timely insights needed to improve delivery. We create informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system and enable better results from care. assistrx.com