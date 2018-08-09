Log in
Associa Arizona Hires John Re as New Associa OnCall Field Services Manager

08/09/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

Scottsdale, AZ, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona recently announced the hiring of John Re as the new Associa OnCall field services manager.

Mr. Re joins Associa with more than 14 years of service industry experience, including three years as an on-site maintenance supervisor. In his new position, he will oversee a team of field service technicians and provide maintenance services to communities and residents. Mr. Re has a successful track record of serving in several maintenance and construction service roles, including the new home warranty division with Maracay Homes.

“Associa Arizona has been focused on expanding our services as the needs of our clients, residents and communities grow,” stated Richard Orduno, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Arizona president. “Associa OnCall is an extremely important service we provide that ensures the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. John’s leadership skills, strong technical aptitude, strategic vision, and inherent will to help clients will permit us to serve our clients better and more efficiently. We are excited to have him join our team.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

0_int_AssociaArizona.jpg 


Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
