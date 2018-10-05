Associa Arizona Hires Natasha Bell as Community Director

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona announces the recent hiring of Natasha Bell as a new community director for the Scottsdale office.



In this new position, Ms. Bell will be responsible for the training and development of community managers and administrative staff, as well as client relationships, business development, customer service, and financial operations.



Ms. Bell has more than eight years of community management experience and has served in several leadership positions including administrative manager, director of community managers, and regional director.



“Associa Arizona continues to focus on expanding our services to meet the needs of our growing clientele,” stated Rich Orduno, Associa Arizona president. “Natasha has a passion for the continued development of her team as well as building positive relationships with associations and board members. She has a strong work ethic and her ability to build those lasting relationships will bring her great success in this new role.”



Ms. Bell obtained the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designations from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



Ms. Bell graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Technical Management from DeVry University.



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



