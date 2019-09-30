Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Arizona to Host Board Member Educational Seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Scottsdale, AZ, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Thursday, October 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Associa Arizona office in Scottsdale, AZ.

The seminar will host guest speakers Lee-Anne Palin, Associa Arizona vice president, and Linda Parker, Associa Arizona director of client services. They will share their insights on board member responsibilities and how to run an efficient and productive board meeting as well as teach attendees how to use the new all-in-one community app, TownSq.

“Associa Arizona believes that when board members have access to important community information, they can make the best decisions on behalf of their homeowners,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, Associa Arizona president. “Our team is dedicated to providing that information by offering training opportunities and instructional programs. We encourage all current and potential board members to attend.”

To attend, please RSVP to Linda Parker at linda.parker@associa.us or call 520.877.4667.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08pBLOCK.ONE : Announces Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PR
07:06pNo-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
RE
07:06pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important October 4th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – CURLF
BU
07:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal hold Man United 1-1 to go 4th in Premier League
AQ
07:03pDOWNER EDI : awarded contract at Goonyella Riverside coal mine
PU
07:03pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The RealReal, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - REAL
GL
07:02pPWC : Global Revenues Up 7%[1] to US$42.4 Billion
PR
07:02pMICROSOFT : Slow-moving UK Organisations Risk Falling Behind the Rest of the World on AI
BU
07:01pENTERGY CORPORATION : Chairman and CEO to Present at Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference
PR
07:01pBlackRidge Technology and NEC Asia Pacific Partner to Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
2JSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Barita Investments Limited Rights Issue – Basis of Allotment
3Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines
4CIVEO CORP : Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility
5Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group