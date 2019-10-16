Log in
Associa Arizona to Host Board Member Educational Seminar

10/16/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Tucson, AZ, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Associa Arizona office in Tucson, AZ.

The seminar will host guest speakers Lee-Anne Palin, Associa Arizona vice president, and Linda Parker, Associa Arizona director of client services. They will share their insights on board member responsibilities and how to run an efficient board meeting as well as teach attendees how to use the new all-in-one community app, TownSq.

“Associa Arizona is dedicated to helping educate board members so they can make the best decisions for their communities and homeowners,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, Associa Arizona president. “Our team will continue to provide training opportunities for all current and potential board members.” 

To attend, please RSVP to Linda Parker at linda.parker@associa.us or call 520.877.4667.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
