Associa Arizona to Host Board Member Educational Seminar

Tucson, AZ, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Associa Arizona office in Tucson, AZ.



The seminar will host guest speakers Lee-Anne Palin, Associa Arizona vice president, and Linda Parker, Associa Arizona director of client services. They will share their insights on board member responsibilities and how to run an efficient board meeting as well as teach attendees how to use the new all-in-one community app, TownSq.



“Associa Arizona is dedicated to helping educate board members so they can make the best decisions for their communities and homeowners,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, Associa Arizona president. “Our team will continue to provide training opportunities for all current and potential board members.”



To attend, please RSVP to Linda Parker at linda.parker@associa.us or call 520.877.4667.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com