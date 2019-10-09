Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Association Services of Florida Selected to Manage Doral Isles Community Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Doral, FL, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Association Services of Florida continues to add to their growing client list with the addition of Doral Isles Community Association.

Doral Isles Community Association is a gated community comprised of 1721 single-family homes nestled in beautiful Miami-Dade County. The community offers residents a variety of amenities including 24-hour security, Olympic-size lap pool, recreational pool, gym, yoga room, full-service restaurant, soccer fields, playground, tennis courts and lakes with beach access.

“Associa Association Services of Florida has been focusing on expanding our client reach to include new communities and residents,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Association Services of Florida president. “Our team looks forward to working with the Doral Isles board of directors and help them achieve their community’s vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pWESTERN CAPITAL RESOURCES, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds MacroGenics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MGNX
GL
04:05pPRA Health Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
GL
04:05pWestwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call/Webcast
GL
04:05pPFSweb to Present at the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo on October 15th
GL
04:04pSTRATTEC SECURITY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pSARATOGA INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pEXCLUSIVE : Delta pilots receiving record overtime while MAX crisis hits rivals - unions
RE
04:03pBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pPOSABIT TO HOST LIVE CORPORATE OVERVIEW WEBINAR ON OCTOBER 15TH AT 2 : 00pm ET (11:00am PT)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street advances on renewed trade deal optimism
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
3Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5BAYER AG : BAYER : to Advance Ionis Pharma's Clotting Medicine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group