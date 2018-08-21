Associa Canyon Gate Selected as Management Company for Two New Communities

Albuquerque, NM, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Canyon Gate has recently been selected as the new management company for Tesuque Ridge Farms HOA in Santa Fe, New Mexico and Casa Pacifica COA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Tesuque Ridge Farms HOA is an exclusive, gated 18-lot community that is currently comprised of six custom-built homes by Homes Santa Fe. Casa Pacifica COA is a tranquil neighborhood comprised of 86 condominiums located near the Sandia foothills, great shopping and excellent schools.



“Associa Canyon Gate is excited to be the new management company for these two very different and unique communities,” stated Kim Corcoran, Associa Canyon Gate president. “We look forward to working with the board of directors and providing each community and resident with the ultimate management and lifestyle services.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



