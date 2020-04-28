Log in
Associa Cares Distributes Third Round of COVID-19 Relief Grants

04/28/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Dallas, TX, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has distributed its third round of COVID-19 relief grants as part of $250,000 donated through Associa’s national non-profit, Associa Cares

Local organizations serving at-risk groups in Arizona, Illinois, North Carolina, California, Florida, South Carolina, and Washington D.C. have received community-based grants from Associa Cares to provide support during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis. Financial assistance was provided to programs including the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Food and Friends, Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center, and the WAVES Project. 

“Associa Cares is continuing to distribute relief grants across North America to those most in need,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We have always been committed to providing relief and a sense of community in challenging times.”  

To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org. 

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa 
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

 

 

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
