Associa Cares Donates $250,000 to Organizations Across North America for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Dallas, TX, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is working with its local branches across North America to donate $250,000 to organizations that are helping high-risk individuals affected by the COVID -19 situation, through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The company will issue community-based grants to local organizations serving at-risk groups which includes providing financial support to food pantries, funds to support meal delivery to at-risk individuals, and support for lunch programs for kids affected by school closings.



“Associa understands the uncertainty the COVID -19 situation brings. The Associa family, along with Associa Cares, wanted to step up and provide assistance as well as a little hope during this rapidly-evolving time,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We strongly encourage anyone who wants to help, to donate to a charity focused on providing aid to the crisis relief. For those who would like to donate to Associa Cares, over the next four weeks, any funds we raise will strictly be used for COVID-19 relief efforts.”



Mr. Fortin added, “We are dedicated to serving our client communities every day, but during a situation like this, we feel it’s our duty to help serve the broader community as a whole. We hope this action will demonstrate the power of people coming together to support each other. That is what community is really all about.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



