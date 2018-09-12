Log in
Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for Hurricanes Florence and Olivia Relief Efforts

09/12/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

Dallas, TX, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $100,000 to assist homeowners affected by Hurricanes Florence and Olivia through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

As Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm, nears shore, more than one million residents face mandatory evacuations in coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Hurricane Olivia, which is moving towards the Hawaii mainland, is predicted to bring major rainfall and flooding that will cause emergency evacuations and rescues.

“Associa Cares wants to provide assistance to as many evacuated residents as possible during these devastating storms,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The donated funds will help with initial relief efforts and be available for direct grants to those who have lost their homes, been displaced, and forced to evacuate to shelters. The affected communities and residents will continue to be in our thoughts as the storms dissipate and the cleanup efforts begin.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
