Associa Cares Hires Danika Knoop as the Development Director

04/12/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Dallas, TX, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the recent hiring of Danika Knoop as the new development director for Associa Cares, its national nonprofit organization.

As development director of Associa Cares, Ms. Knoop will oversee the fundraising initiatives and process development of the organization. She comes to Associa with more than eight years of nonprofit, fundraising, and corporate sponsorship experience. Most recently, Ms. Knoop was a valued team member of Junior Achievement of Dallas where she built strong corporate and foundation relationships for the organization.

“Danika has a diverse background helping nonprofits reach their fundraising goals,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Her vast experience cultivating strong relationships and analyzing processes to determine improvement strategies will help take Associa Cares to the next level as a national nonprofit organization. We are excited to see her expand our program so we can help more residents affected by natural or man-made disasters.”

Ms. Knoop holds a bachelor’s degree in multi-disciplinary studies and a master’s degree in public service administration from Siena Heights University.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
