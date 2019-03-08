Associa Celebrates International Women's Day 2019

Dallas, TX, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is celebrating International Women's Day by honoring the achievements of women throughout the organization.



International Women's Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women. IWD has occurred for more than a century, with the first​ ​IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively across the world. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.



“Associa is always excited to celebrate our employees, but on this special day we would like to honor our strong, powerful female employees that make up more than 60% of our workforce,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Everyone can play a role in forging gender parity and we are proud to continue to do our part at Associa. I would like to thank all of the influential women that I get to work side-by-side with every day. ”



