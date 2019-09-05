Log in
News : Companies
Associa Chicagoland Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

09/05/2019 | 11:45am EDT

Chicago, IL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at University Center in Chicago, IL.

The event will host Associa Chicagoland community association managers, Linda Tsacalides and Donna Ciota, and Kerry Bartell, principal attorney from Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit, discussing important industry topics.

The presentations will include the following information:

  • Proactive measures for communities
  • How to handle complaints
  • How to amend your Declaration
  • Adopting new rules

“Associa Chicagoland understands the value of an educated board, and how equipping them with the resources, skills, and training they need is important to meet the complex range of demands facing each community,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Attendees will learn essential board member skills, be able to ask questions and engage with the professionals who can guide them every step of the way. We encourage all current and potential board members to resister and participate.” 

Please REGISTER to attend.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa 
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
