Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Chicagoland Hosts Informational COVID-19 Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

Chicago, IL, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland recently hosted an educational webinar for prospective clients on the impact of COVID-19 on community associations. 

The one-hour presentation hosted a dozen participants and was led by Erica Horndasch, CMCA®, AMS®, vice president of Associa Chicagoland, and Julie Jacobson, attorney at Chicago condo law firm, Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit. The session covered legal and management topics facing community associations during the COVID-19 crisis, including collection matters, board and membership meetings, community visits, association staff issues, techniques for maintaining clean common areas, and tips for handling resident congregation at pools, golf courses, and other amenities. 

“Associa Chicagoland understands that communities are facing many management issues as the COVID-19 health crisis continues,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “We saw an opportunity to connect potential clients with industry experts who could share their knowledge and best practices and answer the tough questions facing community associations during this time.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Associa has been committed to providing clients and association boards with industry expertise and guidance necessary to make critical decisions about the management of their communities.  To view additional COVID – 19 resources, educational webinars, and informational ebooks please visit https://hub.associaonline.com/covid-19-resources.

 With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. 

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley S Cantwell
Advanced Technology Group 
214-272-4107
pr@atgonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Alkaline Battery Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Consumer Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:39pSPIRE : Missouri Inc. Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Any and All of Its First Mortgage Bonds, 7% Series Due 2029, 7.90% Series Due 2030, 6% Series Due 2034, 6.15% Series Due 2036 and 4.625% Series Due 2043
PR
03:39pFOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019
AQ
03:38pCALIFORNIA EXAMINES AMAZON'S BUSINESS PRACTICES : Wsj
RE
03:35pENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Annual Meeting Results
PR
03:33pApple Tree Partners Portfolio Company Corvidia Therapeutics to be Acquired by Novo Nordisk
GL
03:31pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)
PR
03:31pFINANCE : Financial literacy for empowerment
AQ
03:31pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Extended Reality Market 2020-2024 | Rapid Improvements in Sensor Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pFSCT ALERT, ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – FSCT
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group