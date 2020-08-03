Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Chicagoland and Associa Arizona Offer Virtual Event Series to Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 03:12pm EDT

Chicago, IL, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland and Associa Arizona recently partnered to host a series of virtual events to engage their clients and provide an outlet for continued health and wellness. 

The first event, a yoga webinar led by Carrie Temkin, walked through a sequence of yoga poses that taught participants to embrace a sense of calm amidst the feeling of stress, anxiety, and tiredness. Ms. Temkin is a certified yoga instructor with over eight years of experience at Total Body Yoga. During the virtual session, she instructed participants in using breath and movement to explore balance, building strength, and gaining flexibility. 

The second webinar event was a dinner and dessert cooking demo with Marti Sullivan from Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School and chef Terri Milligan from Chef Milligan’s Culinary classroom. Together, the culinary professionals demonstrated how to prepare an entrée of balsamic maple-glazed salmon with jeweled Moroccan couscous, followed by a key lime mousse parfait for dessert. Ms. Sullivan opened Sweet Basil Gourmetware & Cooking School in 1993, specializing in hands-on cooking classes. In addition, the business is open for lunch through the Sweet Basil Market Café and sells over 9,000 different culinary products, merchandise, and gifts. Ms. Milligan’s wide-ranging culinary career has included owning a catering firm and The Inn at Kristofer’s, working as a cooking class instructor and food writer, heading her culinary YouTube channel, and getting featured on the Food Network and Wisconsin Public Radio. 

“Associa Chicagoland knows that as the COVID-19 health crisis continues, communities are looking for unique ways to safely connect while engaging in new and exciting opportunities,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president.  “By partnering with the Associa Arizona team, we were able to offer our clients a chance to engage in a fun, creative outlet with participants from across the U.S. Events like these help people fight feelings of isolation and embrace a sense of community.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa 

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pHalper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:19pDoppler launches the largest, national, insured, variable staff network for Auto Dealers
PR
03:19pWILLIAM HILL : Officially Opens First-Ever Sports Book Within a U.S. Sports Complex at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
PR
03:17pDRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : The 2020 Digital Open Enrollment Season
PU
03:16pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Superfood Powders Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% through 2020-2024 | Adoption of Online Distribution Channels to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:16p3M : and Cinotop Electronics Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M :'s Metal Mesh Technology
BU
03:12pRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Extension to Long-Term Employment Contract with Tim Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
03:12pRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Extension to Long-Term Employment Contract with Tim Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
03:12pAssocia Chicagoland and Associa Arizona Offer Virtual Event Series to Clients
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group