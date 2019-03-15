Log in
Associa Chief Human Resources Officer Distinguished Guest Presenter at HR Exchange Network Event

03/15/2019 | 04:34pm EDT

Dallas, TX, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored to announce that Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer, will be a guest speaker at the online HR Exchange Network event on March 19-20, 2019.

The HR Exchange Network is a trusted online news source for more than 270,000 human resources professionals and thought leaders. The two-day HR Exchange LIVE event will bring together human resource (HR) leaders and talent and learning professionals who are responsible for the HR strategy within their organizations. The expert speakers will offer sessions regarding how to make HR team members technologists, how to engage a growing remote workforce, and the role of culture in employer branding. The event will also host a panel discussion on diversity and inclusion including topics on gender, race and age, as well as hiring individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and the formerly incarcerated.

Ms. O’Keefe has been a valued member of the Associa team since 2014. She will be presenting on employer branding and how to connect employees to the culture of the company including an in-depth look at Associa’s employee value proposition (EVP). Ms. O’Keefe will explore how the EVP was developed through feedback from employees, how it ties to the company’s values and purpose, and how it is incorporated in HR activities.

“Employees are value-driven. Now more than ever before, employees and applicants are aware of an employer's advertising campaigns, brand communications, and charitable works,” stated O’Keefe. “People want to align with companies that share their values, and moreover, these societal shifts translate to the rise of the employer as an "institution of trust.” During this event, I will be sharing the steps companies can take to become those institutions of trust for current and potential employees.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_Associa.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
