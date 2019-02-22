Log in
Associa Colorado Association Services Hires Kerry Ann McHugh as Community Director

02/22/2019 | 04:51pm EST

Denver, CO, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado Association Services announces the recent hiring of Kerry Ann McHugh as community director.

As a community director, Ms. McHugh will be responsible for building client relationships, providing exceptional customer service, strategic planning, business development, and assisting in financial operations.

Ms. McHugh has a diverse background in business development and community management including her most recent position with Copper Mountain, were she was responsible for the Copper Mountain Village’s day-to-day operations, maintenance, financial records, and board meetings.

“Kerry Ann is a natural leader and has a proven track record for managing successful communities and building strong client relationships,” stated Ann Williams, Associa Colorado Association Services president. “We are very pleased at her decision to join our leadership team and look forward to her assistance in supporting both our internal and external stakeholders and her contributions to our growth throughout Colorado.”

Ms. McHugh holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA©) designation and Association Management Specialist (AMS©) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

0_medium_ColoradoAssociationServices.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
