Associa Community Association Services of Indiana's President Appointed Community Associations Institute - Central Indiana Chapter President

01/28/2019 | 03:31pm EST

Carmel, IN, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI) president, Annette Byrd, has been named the 2019 president of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Central Indiana chapter.

Ms. Byrd is an active member of CAI for the Central Indiana chapter, and previously the Illinois chapter. She has served on various committees and held several positions on the chapters boards’ including president-elect of the Indiana chapter in 2018 and Illinois in 2015. She continues to focus on the education of community managers, board volunteers, and legislators.  Ms. Byrd is currently serving as the chair of the Indiana Legislative Action Committee (LAC), representing the welfare of those serving common interest communities.

The CAI is an international membership organization that provides information, education, and resources to those involved in community association governance and management. CAI's 35,000-plus members include homeowner volunteer leaders, community managers, association management firms, and other professionals who provide products and services to associations.

“Annette’s hard work and dedication to the community, our clients, and the CAI is demonstrated through this appointment to Central Indiana chapter president,” stated Jennifer Freeman, Associa CASI vice president. “She believes strongly in the CAI’s mission to help educate, provide resources, and build strong relationships with industry leaders, volunteers, and business partners. With this new role, she will be able to lead those efforts locally.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

0_medium_CASILogo.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
