Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville Presents at the 7th Annual Northeast Florida Chapter Community Associations Institute Education Day & Expo

04/05/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Jacksonville, FL, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville (CMC) will be presenting at the Northeast Florida Chapter Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) annual education day and expo at the Renaissance World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Florida on April 25th from 9AM-4PM EST.

The event will host industry experts providing information on a variety of important topics including fraud protection, collection strategies, lending solutions, basics on contracts and liens, landscaping, capital revenue, pet policies, and much more.

The CAI annual event provides an educational opportunity for industry professionals and homeowner volunteer leaders from local chapter affiliates to learn from one another in a community setting. The expo is designed for attendees to interact with at least four different courses offered by industry and legal professionals. James Giancola, CMC Jacksonville president, and Jonathan Jagolta, CMC Jacksonville vice president of finance and accounting will present Watch Your Wallet: Protecting Funds and Preventing Fraud in Your Association as a course option for the participants during the 9AM block on April 25th.

“The CAI annual chapter education day and expo is a perfect time to teach others about ways to ensure financial security in their associations,” stated Giancola. “My goal with this course is to provide attendees the most up-to-date monetary guidelines and standards so they have the information they need to manage their communities and operate under best practices. CMC Jacksonville is honored to be a part of the event and we look forward to learning from the best in the business.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_CMC-Jacksonville.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

