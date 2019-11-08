Log in
Associa Community Management Corporation Karen Soles Obtains Prestigious LSM® Designation

11/08/2019

Chantilly, VA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that Karen Soles, AMS®, PCAM®, has obtained her Large-Scale Manager (LSM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The LSM® is a specialist designation and is among the highest levels of recognition awarded by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) to community management professionals. An LSM® must have extensive, specialized experience in the unique aspects of large-scale community management. This expert designation is available only to experienced large-scale managers who hold an active PCAM® designation, have a minimum of 10 years of community association management experience, are currently a professional large-scale manager and have been for at least five years, and have attended one CAI Large-Scale Managers Workshop or completed the CAI M-340 course within the past five years.

Ms. Soles has more than 30 years of community management experience and has been a valued CMC team member since early 2019. She has vast industry knowledge, with a specialty in managing up-scale homes in large-scale communities.

“The LSM® designation is a highly sought-after, specialist designation and is extremely challenging to achieve,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are proud of Karen and all of her hard work and dedication. She has a hands-on management approach and strives to provide exemplary customer service to her clients each day.  With this new designation, she will continue to excel and provide her communities with the very best management services available. There have only been 109 LSM® designations awarded; CMC is honored to have two employees that have achieved this impressive title.”

Ms. Soles is a member of the CAI and has earned the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
