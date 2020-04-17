Log in
Associa Community Management Corporation Managed Communities Chosen to Work with Sustainable Maryland on Green Initiatives

04/17/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Gaithersburg, MD, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that its managed communities, Hidden Creek Homeowners Association and Kentlands Citizen Assembly, were selected to work with Sustainable Maryland on new green initiatives. 

Founded in 2011 at the University of Maryland, the Sustainable Maryland program has been funded by the Chesapeake Bay Trust to work with three homeowners’ associations to create a Residential Sustainability Action Framework that will help municipalities guide their sustainability efforts. Hidden Creek Homeowners Association and Kentlands Citizen Assembly, along with Saybrooke HOA, will form “Green Teams” within their communities that will coordinate with Gaithersburg’s Environmental Action Committee. 

“Both Hidden Creek Homeowners Association and Kentlands Citizen Assembly continue to make positive environmental progress through their dedication to green initiatives,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are proud of this recognition and are excited to see how both will work with Sustainable Maryland to make an impact on the environment, their residents, and their respective communities for years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
