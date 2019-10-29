Log in
Associa Community Management Corporation Promotes Carcel Hermogenes to Director of Operations

10/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Chantilly, VA, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) announces the recent promotion of Carcel Hermogenes, CMCA®, as the new director of operations.

Ms. Hermogenes has vast industry experience and has been a valued CMC team member since 2007. She has held several key positions including staff accountant, systems manager, and business analyst. As the new director of operations and a member of the executive team, Ms. Hermogenes focuses on client transitions and corporate services as well as oversees the architectural, customer service, insurance, and administrative departments. 

“Carcel is a natural leader and has a diverse financial background that will help her build strong client relationships and support the team,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Her continued advancement is a direct testament to her unparalleled work ethic, cooperative spirit, and depth of operational knowledge. We are excited for her to expand her responsibilities and thrive.”

Ms. Hermogenes earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Finance from George Mason University. She also holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA©) designation from the ​​Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
