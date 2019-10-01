Log in
Associa Community Management Corporation Promotes Sara Pagani to Division Director

10/01/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Chantilly, VA, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) announces the recent promotion of Sara Pagani, CMCA®, AMS®, as the new condominium division director.

Ms. Pagani has more than nine years of community association management experience and has been a valued member of the Associa CMC team since 2017.  She has managed a range of properties including condominium associations, high- rises, single-family homeowner associations, and large communities. She has also worked in a variety of capacities including general manager, portfolio manager, and assistant property manager. As the new division director, Ms. Pagani will focus on building client relationships, providing exceptional customer service, strategic planning, and business development.

“Sara exudes strong leadership skills and has a diverse industry background that will help her build successful community relationships and strong client connections,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are excited to see her expand her responsibilities and grow in the director role.”

Ms. Pagani holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation and Association Management Specialist  (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Attachment 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
